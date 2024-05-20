WWE Superstar Pitches Tag Team With Rapper Lil Uzi Vert

The rock-n-wrestling connection from the 1980s has been resurrected in the 21st century but with a new genre. Modern hip-hop has long showed love to professional wrestling, with rappers like Juice WRLD, Travis Scott, Swae Lee, and Kendrick Lamar sneaking references to the squared circle into their songs. The thread between the two became significantly stronger in the 2020s, as rapper Bad Bunny wowed when he actually competed in the ring at WWE WrestleMania 37 and WWE Backlash 2023. It goes the other way as well, as wrestlers like AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and Lio Rush regularly release their own music.

While Bad Bunny is the only artist to make the leap from the recording booth to the canvas, one WWE superstar believes another rap star has the potential to enter the WWE world as well.

WWE Superstar Pushes For Lil Uzi Vert to Wrestle

(Photo: WWE, HIPHOPDX/CINDY BARRYMORE @CINDYBARRYMORE)

Speaking on Open Thoughts, WWE superstar Liv Morgan named Lil Uzi Vert as someone she could see succeeding in WWE.

"Maybe Lil Uzi. He's cool. He definitely could," Morgan said. "I feel like he'd be so fast like very luchador, Rey Mysterio type, just out quick everyone. I'd love to be a tag team. Uzi, let's tag team."

Uzi is no stranger to the world of professional wrestling. He appeared during the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1, playing The Usos out to the ring for their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships match. Speaking in a backstage interview after the event, Uzi emphasized his desire to be at WWE WrestleMania 40 the following year due to it taking place in his hometown of Philadelphia, but that appearance did not ultimately come to fruition.

(Photo: WWE)

In June 2023, Uzi sampled former WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura's "The Rising Sun" theme song on his Pink Tape album in an appropriately-titled track called "Nakamura."

"We not sellin' mid, we be gettin' flock off (yeah)," the song goes as The King of Strong Style's recognizable violins play in the background. "Feel like Nakamura jumpin' off the top, dog (woah)."

Uzi has teased retiring from music for years, with his most recent declaration coming this past October. He noted that his next project, Luv is Rage 3, will be his last as he plans to live a "normal life" after wrapping a likely subsequent tour to accompany the threequel.