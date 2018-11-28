NXT Superstar Kairi Sane Diagnosed With Hand-Foot-And-Mouth Disease

Former NXT Women’s Champion Kairi Sane posted some distressing news on Twitter on Monday when she revealed she was dealing with hand-foot-and-mouth disease.

高熱は下がったものの、今度は手と足と口に謎の湿疹が…Ouch

それで病院に行ったら【手足口病】だって？！😱💦（アメリカでもそのままHand, Foot and Mouth Disease）調べたら5歳以下の幼児がかかる病気ですやん←😮👧🏻

なんでウイルスさん間違えて私の体内に入られましたかね？🦠笑 — KAIRI SANE⚓️ (@KairiSaneWWE) November 27, 2018

Translated from Japanese to English, Sane wrote “The fever has gone down, but now my hands, feet and mouth have a mysterious eczema… Ouch you go to the hospital with it? (even in the United States, hand, Foot and Mouth Disease) It is a disease that infants under 5 years old have been examined, why did the virus enter my body by mistake? Lol.”

The Mayo Clinic defines the disease as “a mild, contagious viral infection common in young children — is characterized by sores in the mouth and a rash on the hands and feet. Hand-foot-and-mouth disease is most commonly caused by a coxsackievirus.”

“There’s no specific treatment for hand-foot-and-mouth disease,” the site continued. “Frequent hand-washing and avoiding close contact with people who are infected with hand-foot-and-mouth disease may help reduce your child’s risk of infection.”

Symptoms of the disease include fever, painful lesions inside the mouth and rashes on the palms of one’s feet and hands. Luckily the infection isn’t serious, but it is highly contagious. No word yet on how much in-ring time, if any, Sane will miss as a result of the infecton.

Known for her famous pirate gimmick and Insane Elbow finisher, the Japanese wrestler signed with WWE in October 2016 and made her WWE debut the following year in the inaugural Mae Young Classic. She won the tournament by defeating Shayna Baszler in the finals and earned a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in November. She failed to capture the then-vacated championship in a four-way match involving Ember Moon, Nikki Cross and Peyton Royce, but finally captured the title at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV back in August.

Sane’s reign was unfortunately short-lived, as Baszler regained the title at the Evolution pay-per-view back in October thanks to an assist from Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, two fellow members of the Four Horsewomen of MMA stable. Sane got her contractual rematch with Baszler at NXT TakeOver: WarGames (2018), but failed to defeat her in Two-out-of-three falls match. Shafir and Duke attempted to interfere during the match, but were stopped by Dakota Kai and Io Shirai.

NXT’s next pay-per-view, NXT TakeOver: Phoenix, will take place on Jan. 26 at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona the night before the 2018 edition of the Royal Rumble.