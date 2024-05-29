Mortal Kombat 1 Homelander Trailer Shows Off Fatalities, Sets Release Date

Mortal Kombat 1 players have finally gotten to see more of Homelander in action with a full gameplay trailer shared this week showing off some of his moves, his Kameo partner Ferra, and perhaps most importantly, his Fatalities. The character from The Boys pulls straight from that Prime Video show for his Fatalities with those killing moves pulling right from big moments from the show just as other licensed characters tend to do in Mortal Kombat 1. The Homelander trailer comes just before the character's arrival in Mortal Kombat 1 with The Boys set to crossover with the game on June 4th.

Both of Homelander's Fatalities have been hinted at before in teaser trailers and in snippets of gameplay shared online, but we get to see them nearly in full here in this new gameplay trailer. One of them shows Homelander using his laser vision to melt his opponent's head similar to what he did to a protestor in Season 3 Episode 8, a scene which marked a turning point for Homelander and also spawned one of the best reaction memes from The Boys. The other Fatality recalls a Season 1 scene involving Homelander and a plane, though this one plays out a bit differently compared to what happens in The Boys.

Still, the gameplay trailer does not outright confirm Homelander's voice despite him talking during the trailer. Many called for The Boys Antony Star to voice the character, especially given that he's already done so in the Call of Duty crossover, but it's not looking as if that'll be the case here. Credits in Mortal Kombat 1 seem to suggest the Homelander voice actor might be Chris Cox who's worked in Mortal Kombat games before, but again, nobody's plainly confirmed it yet.

June 8th is when the early access release will happen for Homelander, so only those who own the Kombat Pack in Mortal Kombat 1 will be able to play as him then. All others will have to wait until June 11th whenever Homelander becomes available for individual purchase like Omni-Man, Peacemaker, and other DLC characters are now after their releases.

With Homelander and Kameo character Ferra included in this next drop, the final character from the first Kombat Pack in Mortal Kombat 1 will be Takeda.