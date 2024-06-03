Superman: James Gunn Shares New Set Photo

The new Superman film which is set to be the dawn of a new era of the DCU is currently filming but director James Gunn continues to keep the hype surrounding the film alive. Gunn recently shared a photo of David Corenswet suited up for the first time with his trunks on the outside as opposed to the more modern interpretations of the character, adding even more excitement. Now he's posted a snap with a few other cast members -- including Nathan Fillion who will play Guy Gardner/Green Lantern and Skyler Gisondo who's taking on the mantle of Jimmy Olsen. "Hanging on the set of #Superman with some of my favorite people," Gunn captioned the photo. Gunn recently confirmed on his Instagram that filming on the project is a little over halfway done.

What is Superman About?

Per DC Studios, Superman will tell the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Alongside Corenswet, Fillion and Gisondo, rounding out the cast of Superman: Legacy is Rachel Brosnahan as Clark's better half Lois Lane, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho.

DC's New Era

When it was revealed that the DCU would be getting a hard reset and Gunn's Superman film would be the first major project under the new banner, fans were understandably a little apprehensive, but even more so when it was announced that Henry Cavill wouldn't be returning as Clark Kent because Gunn was looking to go in a different direction. The Guardians of the Galaxy director aimed to ease fans minds about the plans he has for DC moving forward and how he's not looking to make it like Marvel.

"A lot of people think it's going to be Marvel 2.0, and definitely I learned a lot of stuff at Marvel. I think that we have a lot of differences," Gunn explained. "We are telling a big, huge, central story that is like Marvel, except for, I think that we're a lot more planned out than Marvel from the beginning because we've gotten a group of writers together to work that story out completely. But we're also creating a universe that is like Star Wars, where there's different times, different places, different things, or Game of Thrones, where characters are a little bit more morally complex."