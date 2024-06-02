AEW Confirms Toni Storm's STARDOM Opponent for Forbidden Door

AEW's next pay-per-view event, Forbidden Door, will be live from the UBS Arena in New York City later this month. For the past three years, AEW has partnered with New Japan Pro Wrestling to put on a mega event between both companies that provides some of the most mind-bending dream matches possible. This year, another promotion will enter the fold -- STARDOM. AEW has expressed interest in working with the all-women's promotion in the past but it hasn't ever worked out. Earlier this year, STARDOM co-founder Rossy Ogawa was terminated from his contract by Bushiroad and not long after he started his own company with several of STARDOM's top stars, Marigold.

Over the past few weeks, several STARDOM stars have appeared on AEW television, including Mina Shirakawa. Last night, Storm laid out the challenge to the Artist of STARDOM Champion who has a deep connection to Storm's protege, Mariah May. The rising AEW star was once part of Club Venus with Shirakawa where they held the Goddesses of STARDOM Championship.

"Hello, STARDOM, this is your AEW Women's World Champion and STARDOM legend "Timeless" Toni Storm and this is my trusty protege and STARDOM legend, Ms. Mariah May," Storm said in a backstage promo. "Mina-san, I see you've been at AEW when I've not been around but I've been watching you. Oh, I've been watching you," said Storm. "You do not need to knock, you do not need to ring the doorbell, because I have opened the forbidden door and I want you. Don't worry, any friend of Mariah's is a friend of mine. I just want to see what kind of woman you really are."

At STARDOM's June 2 show, Mina accepted the AEW Women's World Champion's challenge. "Toni Storm, you want me? Everyone wants me. Oh I'm so busy busy busy busy busy busy busy," Mina said post-match. Later on in her comments, she talks about how she's the first mentor of Mariah May. "I am the first mentor of Mariah and best friend and best partner, right? So, I'm coming for you Toni every time, everywhere, so Toni Storm ... chin up, tits out, and watch out for me."

STORM has a decorated past with STARDOM herself as a former World of STARDOM Champion. STORM was STARDOM from 2016 until 2019 when she made the move to the United States to join WWE. In April, STORM defeated another STARDOM star, AZM, in a championship defense but her match with Mina may be the most important of her reign so far. May has been forced to choose between her two mentors and as seen on AEW and ROH television, she doesn't seem keen on giving up her relationship with Mina at all. As May rises in the ranks of the women's division, she's been quietly building her case to eventually be the one to take the title from Storm.