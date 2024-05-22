Stranger Things: The First Shadow Trailer Released

Stranger Things just dropped a trailer for The First Shadow. If you've been missing the popular Netflix show, this should help stretch things out until the next massive season premieres. Now, instead of a miniseries on the streamer, The First Shadow is a stage play. Back in Hawkins, circa 1959, Henry Creel crawls onto the scene long before his specter would terrify our lovable band of Dungeons & Dragons adventurers. London's experience with the Stranger Things play has been mroe than positive, they've had to extend its run to meet the demand for tickets. So, there's hope that it will make its way to the United States before long… While you wait for that, go ahead and check out the new trailer for Stranger Things: The First Shadow for yourself down below!

Stranger Things has a fresh synopsis for the prequel: "Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper's car won't start, Bob Newby's sister won't take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn't so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach."

"Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end."

Stranger Things Just Keeps Expanding With Each Passing Year

Netflix has made no secret of extending the tentacles of Stranger Things out in all directions. While the show might be entering into its final chapter, that doesn't mean that other efforts won't be full-steam ahead in the meantime. Projects like Stranger Things: The First Shadow offer a glimpse into what the road after the Netflix main series wraps could look like. Those ticket sales over in the United Kingdom do not lie. For now, Both Matt and Ross Duffer are devoted to laying the groundwork for Stranger Things to be around for a very long time.

"Expanding our world beyond the TV series is a thrilling experience, and collaborating with this incredible team, led by the inspiring Stephen Daldry, is a joyous process of discovery," Matt and Ross Duffer previously said in a statement. "Bringing this new Stranger Things story to the stage, with live audiences, is a prospect that we find enormously exciting, and we are delighted that a city with such a rich theater culture as London will receive the world premiere of our new story. We can't wait to share it with you."

Does the Stranger Things play look exciting for you? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!