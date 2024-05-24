Knives Out 3 Title Revealed

Director Rian Johnson has revealed the title of the much-anticipated Knives Out 3. The prolific creator stumbled on a franchise when the original Knives Out released in theaters in 2019. With a modest budget of $40 million, Knives Out totaled $312.9 million at the box office, securing a sequel titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery that premiered exclusively on Netflix. The murder mystery franchise boasts all-star casts headlined by Daniel Craig as the super sleuth Benoit Blanc, and now there is word on when the third Knives Out film will debut, as well as its official title.

I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies," Rian Johnson wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "We're about to go into production on the 3rd one, and I'm very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it's going."

Rian Johnson then shared a short video that runs down the titles of the previous Knives Out films, as well as the newest entry: Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, scheduled for release in 2025.

The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man. pic.twitter.com/pdDXRDmwcI — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 24, 2024

Rian Johnson gives an update on Knives Out 3

A new report from Deadline, revealing that Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman's T-Street production company has signed on producer Katy McNeill, provides a major update regarding the status of Knives Out 3. According to the report, Knives Out 3 will begin production for Netflix "later this year." This comes after Johnson had most recently revealed that development on the third Knives Out film was "coming along", after work was briefly delayed due to last year's Hollywood strikes.

"It's coming along. I obviously couldn't work during the strike, and now that it's over, I'm diving in full force, and so it's coming along," Johnson said at the time. "I've got the premise, I've got the setting, I've got what the movie is in my head. It's just a matter of writing the damn thing."

"The first one, [Johnson] had the idea for years in his head, but he only put pen to paper like late January and by end of October we were filming it, which is a super fast," producer Ram Bergman told ComicBook.com. "This movie, he really did not have an idea. He just stopped thinking and we were... From the moment he started really writing it, like, nine months later, a year later, we were filming. So, the good thing, he is very motivated to go do the next one as quickly as possible. But, you know, we'll see how fast he is but this is gonna be a challenge. It's gonna be a bigger challenge. So we'll see how long it's gonna take."