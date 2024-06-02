Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC Already on Sale Ahead of Release

June is here, which means it's officially Elden Ring month as the release of the game's first and only DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, is approaching. While the highly anticipated DLC has no shortage of interest and players are eager to download and experience what comes next in the Elden Ring story, there have been plenty of additional announcements and marketing recently to build the excitement even more. To make Shadow of the Erdtree even more attainable for Elden Ring fans, the upcoming DLC is having a sale.

Now over on Fanatical, players can take advantage of a sale on Shadow of the Erdtree, which drops the Standard edition from its usual $39.99 USD to $35.19 and the Premium Bundle from $49.99 USD to $43.99. Pre-ordering either edition will grant players with a bonus in-game gesture, Ring of Miquella, and the extras included in the Premium Bundle include the Shadow of the Erdtree Digital Artbook and Original Soundtrack.

Shadow of the Erdtree Approaches

The official description provided by Fanatical for the DLC reads, "The Shadow of the Erdtree expansion features an all-new story set in the Land of Shadow imbued with mystery, perilous dungeons, and new enemies, weapons and equipment. Discover uncharted territories, face formidable adversaries, and revel in the satisfying triumph of victory. Dive into the riveting interplay of characters, where drama and intrigue intertwine, that create an immersive experience to savor and enjoy."

As mentioned, the Elden Ring developers FromSoftware have shared plenty leading up to Shadow of the Erdtree's release, including the official story trailer on May 21st which was shortly followed with a closer look at one of the new NPCs featured in the video. While the culmination of trailers and information provided on Shadow of the Erdtree thus far has made the DLC highly anticipated, there are also worries being shared by players regarding the fate of the (of course) beautifully designed new characters featured in the Land of Shadow.

While Shadow of the Erdtree is the only DLC FromSoftware has planned for their critically acclaimed and award winning game, but this is far from upsetting news given the developers' previous DLCs in the Dark Souls series were just as impressive as the base game themselves. In addition, Elden Ring creator Hidetaka Miyazaki has previously suggested that the area explored in Shadow of the Erdtree is roughly the size of Limgrave in the base game, which encompasses the area from Stormveil Castle to the southernmost regions of the whole map.

Suffice to say, the Land of Shadow has plenty more for Elden Ring players to do when it releases June 21st.