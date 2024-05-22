Star Wars: The Acolyte Releases First Clip

With many of the Star Wars TV shows on Disney+, when initial clips of the program are released online, they lean into expositional elements of the story, but in the case of Star Wars: The Acolyte, the first clip showcases a fight between Amandla Stenberg's Mae and Lee Jung-jae's Sol. With only two weeks to go until the series officially premieres, fans still have a lot to learn about the two figures, though this first clip highlights their approaches to combat, with Mae being more aggressive as Sol is calm and collected. You can check out the new clip from Star Wars: The Acolyte below before it premieres on Disney+ on June 4th.

Even though the new series is set during The High Republic, which is an era set more than a century before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, the experience won't be an entirely regal affair, as star Dafne Keen previously expressed how the production used the fight scenes from that prequel as the bar to reach with the show's combat. In that sense, this clip merely scratches the surface of the intensity that The Acolyte will deliver us.

"Yeah, that was a very frequent conversation we had," Keen shared with Entertainment Weekly last month about the showdown in The Phantom Menace. "It was very much: We want to top the Darth Maul fight -- the most iconic fight, I think, in the Star Wars cinematic universe. It's such an amazing fight and we were all so excited about the saber fights. There's such a skill and a craft to it that it feels so OG Star Wars and feels so impressive when you see it as a viewer."

Set during The High Republic, Star Wars: The Acolyte delivers an investigation into a mysterious string of crimes, which pits a Jedi master against his former apprentice in a race to uncover the truth. The more that the pair learn about the situation, the darker their journey becomes, as they confront things that darker than either of them could have imagined.

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Star Wars: The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 4th.

