WWE's Dominik Mysterio On Always Hitting Finn Balor, "Genuine Accidents"

All eyes have been on Dominik Mysterio since King & Queen of the Ring thanks to his unexpected kiss with Liv Morgan, but truthfully Mysterio has had people talking long before that. Whether it was his continued relationship with Mami Rhea Ripley or his heated rivalry with his father Rey, Dominik is always getting a reaction. That was also true when fans started noticing a pattern in regards to his Judgement Day teammate Finn Balor, as in several different celebrations with the group Mysterio could be seen hitting Balor, and Balor was always surprised. That led some to wonder if this was part of a storyline or just accidental, and ComicBook had the chance to finally ask Mysterio what was really happening.

"Dude, those are all genuine accidents, I swear. And I think that's what makes it so funny. If you notice this, I think it was last week or two weeks ago when we were out in the ring and we all hugged. I made sure after we all hugged, I looked at him and I was like, you good? He's like, yeah, I'm good," Mysterio said.

Mysterio wouldn't have even known it was happening if social media hadn't started picking up on it either, because Balor never told him. "Because really, I don't mean to hit him, man. It kind of just happens. It's an accident. And I think the best part about it is, he doesn't tell me that I'm doing it. He's like, it's almost like a dad. He kind of just lets it happen because he knows that I'm not doing it on purpose or he's like, I don't know what he thinks. I just think he likes me too much to not say anything or he's being too nice about it. But yeah, he never said anything to me up until the last one where he was like, hey, do we have an issue here? Those are all accidents, I swear," Mysterio said.

The Judgment Day have been through a lot over the past year, with internal conflicts, losses of Championships, winning new Championships, new members, and unexpected injuries being just a few. It's been an unforgettable experience for Mysterio, and he counts himself as blessed to have been a part of this group during this journey.

"Man, it's been a hell of a ride. And it gets me emotional talking about it because they really do mean so much to me. All of them. Rhea, Damien, Finn, especially JD man coming in there a little bit late, but he's been with us for the past couple of months. But it's all been so special," Mysterio said. "I don't know who's done it. Especially just the diversity of the group to how the group started to where we are now. And it's just like no one does it like Judgment Day. And it's like the amount of segments we're on for TV, the amount of things that we do, it's pretty surreal, man. And I'm very blessed to have been a part of this and just continue this journey with them. It's been a wild ride, man, and I'm very thankful."

