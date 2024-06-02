New Nintendo 3DS Remake Rumored to Be in the Works

A new remake of a game that appeared on the Nintendo 3DS is said to be in development at Nintendo. In the era of the Switch Nintendo has remastered and remade numerous titles from the GameCube, Nintendo DS, Wii, Wii U, and many other platforms. Now, with the Nintendo Switch 2 seemingly on the horizon, it sounds as though Nintendo has no plans to stop bringing forward many popular games from its past to new hardware.

Based on new information from PH Brazil, it is said that a remaster of an undisclosed game from the Nintendo 3DS library is in the works for Nintendo Switch 2. Although the game in question wasn't revealed, the insider, who has been credible in the past when it comes to Nintendo, says that the project shouldn't launch until after March 2025. Additionally, it was stressed that this title won't be shown off at Nintendo's next Direct, which is set to transpire in June.

Given the sheer number of games that appeared on the Nintendo 3DS, it's hard to pinpoint which title those at Nintendo might be looking to give a facelift for new platforms. Some of the most popular first-party games on 3DS happened to include The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, Kid Icarus: Uprising, Kirby: Planet Robobot, Fire Emblem: Awakening, and Super Mario 3D Land, just to name a few. As a result, any of these games or numerous others could be a candidate to head to the Switch 2 in the future.

In the near term, Nintendo is actually planning to release a remaster of a game from the Nintendo 3DS on current Switch consoles later this month. That game happens to be Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, which is a revamp of the 3DS title Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon. Set to launch on June 27, this new version of the second Luigi's Mansion installment will feature updated controls and higher fidelity visuals while keeping intact the story and gameplay mechanics found in the original. Be sure to stay tuned to ComicBook.com later in the month as we'll have more to share with you on this remake closer to its arrival.

