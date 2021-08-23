NXT: Former Champion Makes Shocking Appearance at TakeOver 36

✖

Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai brought an end to their bitter feud with tonight's match at TakeOver 36, as after a physical match between the former friends it was Big Mami Cool Raquel Gonzalez standing tall as NXT Women's Champion. Thing is it wouldn't take long for the next challenger to enter the ring so to speak, as during Gonzalez's celebration of her win some familiar music hit. That music belonged to none other than former NXT UK Champion Kay Lee Ray, who had one of the most dominating runs as Champion in the promotion's history, and now she has her eyes set on Gonzalez and her NXT Women's Championship.

Ray held the NXT UK Women's Championship for a record-setting 649 days, and it was Meiko Satomura who finally pried the title from her hands, though no shortage of talented stars had previously tried, including former NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm. Ray lost the title in June, and if this latest move is anything to go by, it seems she is now calling NXT home for a bit.

Ray has had a monster run as NXT UK Champion, but it seems she is going to be Gonzalez's next challenger, and this should be a stellar feud. Their styles contrast but in a good way, and this could be part of Ray's eventual journey to Raw or SmackDown, but we'll jujust have to wait and see.

Ray's former rival, Toni Storm, made the same journey, as she headed to NXT and then recently debuted on SmackDown.

Here's the full card for NXT TakeOver 36:

NXT Champion Karrion Kross vs Samoa Joe

NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez defeated Dakota Kai

NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov defeated Walter

Kyle O'Reilly vs Adam Cole - 2 out of 3 Falls Match

Million Dollar Champion Cameron Grimes defeated LA Knight

