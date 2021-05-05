NXT: The Way's Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell Become New Women's Tag Team Champions

✖

Tonight's NXT main event was a Street Fight between long-time rivals Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon and The Way's Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell, and after a long and winding road, it seems the battle finally went in The Way's favor. After being attacked on last week's NXT, Blackheart and Moon were out to take down The Way once and for all, but after a grueling battle, it was LeRae and Hartwell that stood tall, becoming the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

All four stars laid it all on the line throughout the match, though Hartwell delivered an amazing performance, slamming Moon onto a ladder and taking a huge splash from Blackheart that sent her through a table before Hartwell dove from the top rope and sent Moon through a table.

LeRae would not be ignored either, even grabbing a fire extinguisher at one point to throw Blackheart off, though Blackheart would deliver a huge dive that sent LeRae hard to the ground after being knocked off a ladder.

Still, it wasn't enough, as LeRae and Hartwell would get the win on Blackheart and kick off their reign as Tag Team Champions.

Here's the official description for tonight's NXT.

"The Prince is back! What will Finn Bálor have in store for the NXT Universe when he returns to the black-and-gold brand? Elsewhere, Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon will put the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles on the line in a Street Fight against The Way, Leon Ruff and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott look to settle their bitter rivalry in a Falls Count Anywhere Match, Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher clash with The Grizzled Young Veterans and more, all on NXT tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

Here's what's on deck:

Finn Balor Returns

NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs The Way (Street Fight)

Leon Ruff vs Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott (Falls Count Anywhere Match)

Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs Grizzled Young Veterans

