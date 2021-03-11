NXT Crowns First NXT Women's Tag Team Champions

✖

Tonight's NXT kicked off with two big announcements from William Regal, and both lived up to the hype. Following the announcement of TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Regal shared his frustration about what happened to Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai during the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match. They were screwed out of a win, and he decided to bring NXT its own Women's Tag Team Championships and debuted the titles during the segment and crown the first Women's Tag Team Champions, which would be Gonzalez and Kai.

Regal called what happened an injustice, and said he was sick and tired of waiting on people to make the decisions for him, and the NXT team has made the decision for themselves. Since Gonzalez and Kai won the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, they are now the Women's Tag Team Champions.

"Another FIRST in the #WWENXT Women's Division! @DakotaKai_WWE & @RaquelWWE are your FIRST-EVER #WWENXT Women's #TagTeamChampions!!!

@RealKingRegal"

You can also get a closer look at the titles below.

It didn't take long for the duo to get a new challenger, as Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart hit the ring to throw their names in as challengers, and Regal obliged, making the match official for later in the night.

Here's the official description for tonight's NXT.

"Two massive title bouts are set to headline NXT this week! Finn Bálor will finally get his hands on Adam Cole as The Prince puts the NXT Championship on the line, and Toni Storm gets Io Shirai one on one for the NXT Women's Title. NXT General Manager William Regal has also promised an announcement that will change the landscape of the black-and-gold brand and Kayden Carter will battle the ruthless Xia Li."

Here's the full card:

NXT Champion Finn Balor vs Adam Cole

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs Toni Storm

Kayden Carter vs Xia Li

NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart

