NXT Announces TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Two Night Event

We knew that William Regal would have two big announcements to kick off NXT, and he certainly delivered on that promise. As earlier reports indicated, the first announcement was, in fact, a two-night NXT TakeOver event for WrestleMania week, and it will be called TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. The first night will kick things off on Wednesday, April 7th in NXT's typical timeslot on USA Network at 7 PM CST. Night two meanwhile will take place live on Thursday, April 8th on WWE's new streaming home Peacock, also kicking off at 7 PM CST.

This is the first time a TakeOver has ever been a two-night event and combined with everything else going on during WrestleMania week, it is going to be one of the most wrestling-packed weeks ever. It joins Monday Night Raw, the Hall of Fame ceremony, SmackDown, and then, of course, WrestleMania, meaning there will be something to watch every single night.

As for the card, we don't know of any big matches for it yet, but odds are all of the Championships will be defended, and we might just get Finn Balor vs Karrion Kross.

Here's the official description for tonight's NXT.

"Two massive title bouts are set to headline NXT this week! Finn Bálor will finally get his hands on Adam Cole as The Prince puts the NXT Championship on the line, and Toni Storm gets Io Shirai one on one for the NXT Women's Title. NXT General Manager William Regal has also promised an announcement that will change the landscape of the black-and-gold brand and Kayden Carter will battle the ruthless Xia Li."

Here's the full card:

NXT Champion Finn Balor vs Adam Cole

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs Toni Storm

Kayden Carter vs Xia Li

NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart

What do you think of Stand & Deliver? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!