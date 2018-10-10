Paige Responds to Latest Batch of Insults From Alberto Del Rio

It’s been about a year since Paige and Alberto Del Rio broke off their engagement, but every now and then that tumultuous relationship still makes headlines.

Last week, Alberto Del Rio rattled off insults about Paige’s trouble with the law and her mental health. Naturally, he was blasted for his comments, but Paige will be having no part of it. During an appearance on Chasing Glory, Paige chose the high road.

“I chose not to reply to it,” said Paige. “It hurt my feelings but I didn’t want him to know that it hurt my feelings at that point. But it wasn’t like it hurt my feelings because I can’t believe he said those things about me, it was more about the fact that he was making fun of someone with mental health issues. Who does that?

Del Rio’s barbs came in a comment section of an Instagram post where he was asked if he had a significant other.

“Yes and this one doesn’t have more than 9 police reports against her, or 3 arrests in different states or committed in 2 mental hospitals like the one you mentioned did,” he wrote.

But Paige is not taking the bait.

“I am glad that he has moved on and found someone. I love that. I want him and his family to be happy, but I just wanted him to leave me alone. So, I thought that over a year of us not being together, I never expected him to bring me up again. So, I was just like, I am not going to respond to that right now. I wish him the best of luck, but you don’t make fun of someone with mental health issues because he knows at that point of how depressed and how I was at the bottom and how I wanted to kill myself so he knew all of that stuff,” she said.

While Paige refrained from fully hitting back, she did underline that Del Rio’s behavior is questionable at best

“I am literally the happiest I have ever been at this stage of my life, so for someone like him to try and bring me down, I get it. He may not be as successful as he wants to be, I don’t know. I don’t know if it is jealousy, I don’t know. I just don’t have time for that type of stuff,” Paige stated. “He is 41 years old. Don’t talk about a woman like that for everyone to see, especially when you are in the public eye. If you don’t like me that is fine, just keep your mouth shut. We haven’t had any contact in over a year so it baffled me. I was like, what? Just leave me alone. It is almost laughable in the end. He was the one that looked sad.”

To Paige, Del Rio’s attacks were petty and easily dismissed.

“I am building an image where I can now help other women. On an episode of Total Divas, I went into a shelter of women who were mentally and physically abused, any kind of abuse, and I just wanted to help,” said Paige. “It’s like, I am too wrapped up in helping people than responding to a 41-year-old dude. He wants to make fun of the fact that I went into a mental health institution, like, come on. We got bigger fish to fry.”

