PlayStation Leak Shows More PS2 Games Finally Coming to PS4 and PS5

Several PlayStation 2 games are already playable on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles via an active PlayStation Plus Premium subscription, but as any PlayStation Plus subscriber will tell you, the classic games that the subscription service has gotten ever since the new tiers were announced have left something to be desired. The PS2 library of games in particular has been sparce when it comes to PlayStation Plus Premium options, but if a new leak means what PlayStation fans think it does, that drought may finally be coming to an end soon.

That's because a classic Star Wars game from the PS2 era just popped up on the PlayStation Store recently with a promising listing that indicated it was planned for the PS4 and PS5 consoles. For context, PS2 games playable on modern consoles have so far been restricted to PS4 versions of the games that also happened to be playable on the PS5, so the newly discovered listing for Star Wars: The Clone Wars is even more exciting given that the listing has it down for both the PS4 and PS5.

PlayStation Store tracker PS Deals (via Gematsu) initially shared news of the PS4 and PS5 listings for Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The game was originally published by LucasArts with Pandemic Studios as the developer, though the new PlayStation Store listing for the game has Disney Interactive Studios as the publisher.

This listing definitely wasn't supposed to be up and reveal as much as it did, however, given that the PlayStation Store listing for Star Wars: The Clone Wars has already been taken down. Screenshots from the listing showed the blocky PS2 game looking very much as it did back when it released on that console many years ago, but the listing promised new features like quick saves, a rewind function, and more. Below are more details captured from the PlayStation Store listing before the PS2 game disappeared:

Star Wars: The Clone Wars for PS4 and PS5

Take over where Episode II ends. Play out the greatest battles of the epic Clone Wars.

Sixteen single-player missions on six expansive worlds from the Star Wars universe.

Pilot five unique craft (Republic gunship, speeder bike, fighter tank, assault walker and even a maru) against over 30 different combat units.

Missions range from intense close combat engagements to enormous large-scale battles.

Four entirely different multiplayer modes: team-based strategy, deathmatch, king-of-the-hill, and cooperative endurance.

Given that the listing for the PS2 game is gone, there's no telling when it'll be back, but the listing indicated that the game would be out for the PS4 and PS5 consoles on June 11th, so expect a formal announcement sooner rather than later.