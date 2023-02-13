Paul Heyman Offers a Spoiler for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Paul Heyman has been in the habit of dropping spoilers ahead of major WWE pay-per-view main events. His latest dropped on Sunday night ahead of this Saturday's Elimination Chamber event, where his "Tribal Chief" will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn in Zayn's hometown of Montreal. Heyman, while taking a shot at the NFL, noted the Pixel 7 commercial and its ability to edit photos and erase objects.

"I don't care much 4 the #SuperBowl since the finish is pre-determined, but really liked that commercial w/ the new "make 'em disappear" technology. I used it w/ @SamiZayn, which is a spoiler for next Saturday's @WWE #EliminationChamber, when @WWERomanReigns makes Sami disappear."

While there's plenty of momentum for Reigns vs. Zayn, Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes continues to be advertised for WrestleMania now that "The American Nightmare" has punched his ticket to the April 1-2 show by winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble. Rhodes and Heyman had a confrontation on Raw last week that resulted in Heyman making things a little too personal for Cody by bringing up his father, the legendary Dusty Rhodes.

Zayn has also spoke in interviews about the possibility of fans pushing back against WWE's booking if he's out of the world championship picture come WrestleMania.

"I don't know that in the fan's mind, maybe me and you are looking at it at a certain point or a certain way because we're both kind of like diehards, you know? But I think there are a lot of casual fans that are kind of along for the ride. I don't think the fans are kind of where they were five or six years ago where they would kind of revolt. Like 'nom, Daniel Bryan's the guy! You're trying to give us Batista, Noooo! We'll force you, We'll force you! Noooo! I don't feel that level of, like borderline contempt from the audience to like the creative direction," Zayn told Ariel Helwani prior to the Rumble. "I feel because the story's been so interesting there's a little bit of trust in that it will go where it goes and it'll still be fine."