Logan Paul Teases Jake Paul's WWE Return

Logan Paul has a combat sports championship. The social media star defeated Rey Mysterio to win the WWE United States Title this past weekend at WWE Crown Jewel, his first taste of gold since he began fighting in the late 2010s. Logan was visibly emotional after the match, celebrating with his star-spangled prize in front of the Saudi Arabian crowd. It's unclear as to where Logan goes from here, as holding a championship typically means a heightened wrestling schedule, but its likely that he takes a page from Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns's playbook in regards to how populated his WWE calendar gets over the coming months.

Whenever Logan does return to WWE, he will have an enhanced target on his back. The wrestling world was already divided on the platform WWE gave to him as a rookie in-ring competitor. Now that he has a championship, the WWE SmackDown locker room will be hunting him down even harder. If and when that happens, Logan has a plan for back-up.

Jake Paul Returning to WWE?

(Photo: WWE)

The Maverick has The Problem Child on speed dial.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Logan Paul clarified that Jake Paul's boxing schedule makes it difficult for him to ever jump completely into WWE, but he didn't rule out a one-off appearance down the line.

"It's tough. He's a boxer. I'm a wrestler slash boxer. I think he's going to be focusing on boxing for a bit," Logan said. "But who knows? If I need some back-up and a big right hand I'm going to bring in my brother."

Jake has been enthusiastic about joining WWE in the past but admitted his hesitancies lie in injury concerns.

"I'm down. I just don't want to get injured," Jake said. "My brother tore his MCL. I's crazy out there. I just don't want it to derail my boxing and all that, but I'm down. I love WWE. I love working with my brother. That would definitely be something that could be on the horizon, for sure."

As Jake alluded to, Logan suffered a torn MCL and torn meniscus during his WWE Crown Jewel 2022 main event match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Logan made a fairly quick recovery, wrestling at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 just three months later. That said, Jake boxes roughly three to four matches per year, and spending three months on the shelf would significantly derail a fight champ.