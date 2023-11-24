Potential AEW Creative Plans for the Young Bucks Reportedly Revealed

After their loss at AEW Full Gear last weekend to The Golden Jets, the Young Bucks have decided to take a "break" from wrestling and Being The Elite. However a new report from Dave Meltzer in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter hints at the potential creative plans for the veteran tag team when they return from their hiatus.

One of the plans being discussed is that the Young Bucks will form their own heel stable with their best friend and AEW wrestler Brandon Cutler. In recent weeks, Cutler has been "speaking" for Matt and Nick Jackson on his social media pages, feeding storyline updates to fans. "The Young Bucks are obviously being repackaged as heels and will be playing into their negativity like they did years ago with Killing the Business and Spot Monkey merchandise," Meltzer said in the latest edition of the WON. "They've trademarked KTB Wrestling (Killing the Business Wrestling) for merch and Superdick Party although KTB is not part of the AEW stable idea and right now is for outside AEW projects. They look to be doing a heel group with Brandon Cutler." The Young Bucks filed the trademarks through their company, Killing The Business, Inc., on Nov. 21. KTB Wrestling's description is for merchandise as well as "training of professional wrestling and for use at professional wrestling events."

With Cutler and Cabana teaming together in AEW in recent months, Meltzer is also reporting that while not official at this time, there are talks of Cabana joining the stable as well. "Colt Cabana's name has been mentioned but that doesn't appear to be a certainty. The idea is for them to take some time off and come back as heels with major impact. It's in the beginning stages and there's no known time frame on when they will pull the trigger on it and they will return. BTE is also apparently going on hiatus during this period."

Cutler revealed earlier this week that the Young Bucks would be missing AEW Dynamite but there's no current timetable on their return to the ring or television. In August the Young Bucks and their stablemates Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page signed new multi-year contracts with AEW.

Stay tuned to Comicbook.com for updates on AEW, the Young Bucks, and their current creative direction.