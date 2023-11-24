Ben Stiller Reacts to Kris Statlander's Dodgeball Tribute at AEW Full Gear

AEW star Kris Statlander may have lost the TBS Championship at AEW Full Gear last weekend but she once again got the stamp of approval from Ben Stiller for her Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story cosplay gear.

Statlander defended the TBS Championship in a triple threat against the House of Black's Julia Hart and Skye Blue. She came to the ring in a shiny deep purple getup that also featured the three trademark purple stripes that White Goodman had on his tights. The only thing missing from Statlander's appearance was the iconic Zappa mustache! This isn't the first time Statlander has done cosplay gear based on one of Stiller's films. At AEW All Out 2023, she dressed up as Derek Zoolander from the 2001 film Zoolander. Stiller took notice to that as well, responding to Statlander's X post with "Ridiculously good looking."

This time, though, the gear almost acts as a culmination of the story that Statlander has been telling not just with this AEW title reign, but in her feud with Julia Hart. As the name of the film suggests, Statlander was the underdog heading into the title match. While Statlander is one of the most dominant women in the company, so is Hart who has been on a rise to the top since she joined forces with the HOB. Couple that with Skye Blue who has fallen casualty to Hart's mist unlike Willow Nightingale, Statlander knew she was the underdog. After tagging Stiller in a post showing off her gear and letting him know she wouldn't lose next time, he responded with a series of emojis.

🐍💜✊👾🦹🏻‍♀️🙅🏻‍♀️👊 — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) November 21, 2023

At AEW Full Gear, Because of triple threat rules, Statlander didn't have to be pinned to lose the title. Many times during the match it appeared that Statlander would retain the title. In the last minute of the match, she performed double back to back German Suplexs on Hart and Blue. Once the two got back to their feet, Blue looked to be going for a headscissor takeover but was halted, as Statlander turned it into a Saturday Night Fever and went for the pin. Hart knocked Statlander out of the way and before she could register what was happening, Hart had already gotten the win with a three count. Hart is the third TBS Champion in history and the championship is her first title in AEW and in her career.