MJF References CM Punk on AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion MJF couldn't help but mention former two-time AEW World Champion and Chicago native CM Punk on last night's episode of AEW Dynamite.

All Elite Wrestling took to the Windy City for their annual Thanksgiving Dynamite special and while MJF was speaking to the crowd with his fellow ROH tag team partner Adam Cole, he took shots at the former AEW wrestler who was let go from the company in September. The champion first reflected on his hard fought matches at Full Gear this past weekend, specifically his AEW title match with "Switchblade" Jay White which saw him retain his title after suffering a dislocated shoulder mid-match. When Samoa Joe came out and demanded his rematch, MJF's responded "Blow me!" He didn't stop there, though, as he poked fun at his matches with CM Punk. "You wouldn't be the first ROH legend I beat here in Chicago, twice," MJF noted.

MJF Beat CM Punk Twice in One Night

MJF's remark was in reference to MJF and Punk's first time squaring off in a singles match last February at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois ahead of their Dog Collar match at AEW Revolution. MJF had attempted to steal a cheat win by using his wrist tape to choke out Punk, which helped him pick up a momentary win -- though it was never counted in the record books. Once the referee had figured out what MJF had done, he continued the match. Wardlow distracted Punk and the referee, sliding the Dynamite Diamond Ring over to MJF in the process, which MJF used to knock out Punk and get the win once and for all. Of course, Samoa Joe just so happens to be CM Punks last opponent in AEW with whom he faced at the first ever AEW All In event in London at the legendary Wembley Stadium for the "Real World Championship."

The longest reigning AEW World Champion and the former two-time TNT Champion, Joe, will face off at next month's inaugural Worlds End pay-per-view taking place in Long Island, New York. With everyone currently gunning for the champion, Joe promised Friedman that he will be his security until Worlds End. Not only was it a promise that he will make sure he gets there in one piece so he can win the title match fair and square, it's also a nod to MJF's past history with Joe. At NXT TakeOver Brooklyn: II, MJF acted as "security" for the NXT Champion during his entrance where he was hilariously pushed into the wall.