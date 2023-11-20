Young Bucks Announce They Are Ending Popular YouTube Series Being the Elite

After their match at All Elite Wrestling's Full Gear PPV against best friend Kenny Omega and longtime rival Chris Jericho which spelled further dissension amongst The Elite, the Young Bucks announce they are done with their iconic youtube series Being The Elite. In recent weeks, the Young Bucks have been at odds with Omega who has found an ally in one of his greatest rivals, Jericho. The Jackson brothers desperately want to get back to doing "Elite" things as a group but with The Golden Jets now set up with a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships, there seems to be no end in sight.

Sources close to Matt and Nick are telling me that they have officially finished up with Being The Elite. pic.twitter.com/4o7HWV0fKw — Brandon Cutler (@BranCutler) November 20, 2023

What is Being The Elite?

Being The Elite is a weekly YouTube series created in 2016 by AEW's Elite members -- Hangman Adam Page, Kenny Omega, and Matt and Nick Jackson -- that first began with lifestyle vlog content with their friends and family. Along the way, the series started incorporating their beloved vlog style clips, skits, pranks, and ways for wrestlers to further their storylines that aren't being featured on AEW Dynamite, AEW Rampage, or AEW Collision. The channel has amassed over half a million subscribers and over 360 episodes. Other than a brief hiatus that began last September and lasted until that November due to their suspension, Being The Elite has consistently uploaded weekly content for its fans across the globe.

In recent weeks, the Being The Elite YouTube has ceased uploading full-length episodes completely, opting instead for skits with Ryan Nemeth, Colt Cabana, and some brief content with the Jackson brothers. Brandon Cutler, their long-time friend and AEW wrestler who helps run the channel, has also been uploading his tag team matches with Cabana in full. Matt Jackson, the elder of the Young Bucks, recently took to Instagram to announce that Cutler would be their mouthpiece on social media from here on out. Fans have largely been left in the dark for the past month while begging for answers about where the new episodes are.

Over the weekend, Cutler revealed that the decorated veteran tag team would be stepping away from wrestling for the time being. This afternoon, instead of a new episode which would typically release at noon, Cutler announced that the brothers are abandoning the YouTube series for the first time in over seven years. In recent months The Young Bucks have been candid about the future of Being The Elite, including on the Swerve City Podcast. "The first few years, four or five years, we never missed a Monday," Matt said."Actually, at the time, it would even come out sometimes on weekend but it was always out every single week. Still 'til this day we don't really miss weeks and we've been doing this for seven or eight years." Nick also chimed in, joking that he's tried to put a stop to it several times over the years. "At this point I've tried to end it so many times. I get burnt out just trying to come up with ideas for it every week. But you know what? It's worth it. The fans like it."