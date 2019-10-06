Randy Orton Keeps Challenging The Rock to a WrestleMania 36 Match, Asks John Cena for Help

Randy Orton isn’t giving up on a dream match with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The day before Johnson appeared on Friday Night SmackDown’s FOX premiere, “The Viper” took to Twitter with a message for the 10-time former world champion — “How about you & I have a discussion about who’s the greatest 3rd generation of all time and we answer that question April 5th in Tampa At Wrestlemania 36. A vipers sense of smell is unmatched. I smell what you’re cooking.” But instead of interacting with Orton, Johnson popped up in a segment involving Becky Lynch and Baron Corbin, where he easily beat down the latter.

But despite getting snubbed by “The People’s Champ,” Orton isn’t giving up hope yet. He returned to Twitter on Saturday with a photo of a cutout of John Cena from the upcoming movie Playing With Fire.

Miss you @JohnCena. 😘 ps: Can you talk to @TheRock and see what his #wrestlemania plans are for 2020? Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/Ly222EhUz4 — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) October 5, 2019

Orton previously squared off with Johnson back at WrestleMania XX when he and Evolution stablemates Batista and Ric Flair beat Johnson and Mick Foley in a handicap match.

Johnson admitted during an interview with Live with Kelly and Ryan in August that he had to quietly retire from in-ring competition after suffering an injury in his second WrestleMania match with Cena.

“I miss wrestling, I love wrestling. Yes, I do,” he said. “I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have just a really wonderful career and accomplish what I wanted to accomplish, but there’s nothing like a live crowd, a live audience, a live microphone as you both know. Plus, I grew up in wrestling. For a lot of you guys that don’t know, my grandfather wrestled, my dad as well, my whole family. And I actually had my very first match ever in the WWE, was in Madison Square Garden and it was a big pay-per-view, and it was funny because I credit my time and my journey in pro wrestling to getting me to where I am at today.”

Meanwhile, Cena appeared on Sunday TODAY this week and admitted that he can’t physically keep up with WWE’s grueling schedule anymore.

“If I didn’t have these opportunities, I still would be taking, actively taking, time off. My body just can’t handle the schedule anymore,” Cena said. “When I turned 40, I really took a look in the mirror and said, ‘Hey, man, I know you really like this, but instead of 250 performances a year, from here on out, just do it 100 times and do it well,” he continued. “And then it became, ‘Just do it 50 times and do it well.’ And now it’s like, ‘Hey, you really have to prepare to get ready to perform and then really recover after a performance.’”