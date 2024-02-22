Report: Hangman Page's Status Following Concerning End to AEW Dynamite Match

All Elite Wrestling hit a concerning checkpoint on the road to AEW Revolution. This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, participants in the upcoming AEW World Championship match clashed in a trios bout. Challenger Swerve Strickland teamed up with AEW World Champion Samoa Joe as well as his stablemate Brian Cage to take on fellow challenger "Hangman" Adam Page and the unit of FTW Champion Hook and Rob Van Dam. The match concluded with Hangman putting Swerve through the announce table as Joe was choking out RVD, resulting in a win for the AEW World Champion's squad. After the bell, fans noticed that Hangman was holding his ankle and shying AEW TV cameras away from filming him.

Hangman Page's Status Ahead of AEW Revolution

The anxious millennial cowboy had the wrestling world fooled.

As reported by Fightful Select, Hangman Page's "ankle injury" during AEW Dynamite was "an angle" and he "was fine once he got backstage." There is no word on whether this will be worked into Hangman's current storyline with AEW World Champion Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland or if he was just attempting to sell Wednesday's trios bout.

"He's okay," an AEW talent told Fightful. "He's just good at his job."

Hangman is set to join Swerve as challengers to AEW World Champion Samoa Joe at AEW Revolution. This will be AEW's first triple threat world title match on pay-per-view since AEW Double or Nothing 2021 when then-champion Kenny Omega defended against Orange Cassidy and Pac. While Hangman is a former AEW World Champion himself, this will be Swerve's first time challenging for the gold. Hangman held the title for 187 days, successfully defending it against the likes of Bryan Danielson, Lance Archer, and Adam Cole. Joe is in his first reign with the prize, winning it this past December at AEW Worlds End.

AEW Revolution Card

AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland vs. "Hangman" Adam Page AEW Women's Championship: "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

"Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo AEW Tag Team Championships: Sting and Darby Allin (c) vs. The Young Bucks

Sting and Darby Allin (c) vs. The Young Bucks AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong AEW Continental Crown Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson AEW TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Meat Madness: Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. TBA

AEW Revolution goes down on Sunday, March 3rd.