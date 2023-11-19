AEW Fans Can't Believe the Insanity of Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland's Violent Full Gear Match

All Elite Wrestling has officially delivered the most brutal and disgusting match in its history — and Jon Moxley wasn't even involved. Fans knew that the Texas Death Match between "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland at AEW Full Gear would be a violent one, especially after Strickland broke into Hangman's house and took a video of his young child sleeping. There was no way this match wouldn't be brutal, but the rivals took it to a horrifying new level on Sunday night.

Hangman brought out a stapler early on in the match, stapling his child's finger paintings to Strickland's face. After some staples to the forehead caused a stream of blood to pour out of Strickland's head, Hangman shocked everyone watching as he dropped to the mat and drank it.

Yes, you read that correctly. Adam Page drank Swerve Strickland's blood during their Full Gear match. It was a shocking moment that caused an instant and visceral reaction from AEW fans online. Many of them took to social media so share their disgust — and surprise — over the shocking spot.

