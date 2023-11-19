AEW Fans Can't Believe the Insanity of Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland's Violent Full Gear Match
Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland have taken AEW's death matches to a whole new level.
All Elite Wrestling has officially delivered the most brutal and disgusting match in its history — and Jon Moxley wasn't even involved. Fans knew that the Texas Death Match between "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland at AEW Full Gear would be a violent one, especially after Strickland broke into Hangman's house and took a video of his young child sleeping. There was no way this match wouldn't be brutal, but the rivals took it to a horrifying new level on Sunday night.
Hangman brought out a stapler early on in the match, stapling his child's finger paintings to Strickland's face. After some staples to the forehead caused a stream of blood to pour out of Strickland's head, Hangman shocked everyone watching as he dropped to the mat and drank it.
Yes, you read that correctly. Adam Page drank Swerve Strickland's blood during their Full Gear match. It was a shocking moment that caused an instant and visceral reaction from AEW fans online. Many of them took to social media so share their disgust — and surprise — over the shocking spot.
You can check out some of those reactions below!
One of the Sickest Things
One of the sickest things I've seen in wrestling. Hangman DRANK SWERVE'S BLOOD pic.twitter.com/UCNM4OuXLy— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 19, 2023
Insane
Hangman Page drinking blood pouring from Swerve's forehead, this is insane #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/ZKJLnLfonp— Raion (@Raion74_) November 19, 2023
Monster
Sweve hasn't just brought the dog out of Hangman, he's awoken a monster. My God.— Jordan Patu (@Jordan_Patu) November 19, 2023
Orton vs. Foley
Was not expecting this to kick off the 2023 version of Orton vs. Foley but here we bloody are! #AEWFullGear https://t.co/x52oY7T1CP— Connor Casey (@ConnorCaseyCBS) November 19, 2023
BROOOOO
HE’S STAPLING HIMSELF NOW BROOOOO IM GOING PRIMAL #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/kCxPtA006j— AEW Out Of Content (@zerocontextAEW) November 19, 2023
Oh my god.
Oh my god. Hangman taking revenge for Swerve breaking into his home and threatening his kids by STAPLING HIS KIDS’ DRAWINGS TO SWERVE’S HEAD AND DRINKING HIS BLOOD. This is the hardest thing I’ve seen wrestling. Jesus Christ. #AEWFullGear— Siddhant Adlakha (@SiddhantAdlakha) November 19, 2023
Sicko Mode
Sicko mode #AEWFullGear— Phil Lindsey 👑♟ (@PhilDL616) November 19, 2023
Absolute Madman
HANGMAN you absolute madman 😭😭 #AEWFullGear— Xenia 💎 (@xeniadidthat) November 19, 2023
Vampire Page
Nobody:— Juan OFTHEDEAD (COMMISSIONS OPEN) (@ofthedead209) November 19, 2023
Hangman page: pic.twitter.com/1gCx1Isoge
WTF
HANGMAN POURED SWERVE’S BLOOD STRAIGHT INTO HIS MOUTH…. WTFFFFFFFFFFF WHO IS THIS MAN DAMNNNNNNNNN #AEWFULLGEAR pic.twitter.com/XjWHgHii6T— Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) November 19, 2023