Is AEW's Hangman Page Wrestling's Modern-Day Mick Foley?

Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page have cemented themselves in professional wrestling's history books. The two bitter rivals battled each other in Texas Death Match at AEW Full Gear, a contest that many have praised to be the greatest hardcore bout of all time. The Death Match realm is nothing new for either man, as Swerve had his fair share of weapons-based fights on the independent circuit and Hangman is somewhat of a Death Match specialist on AEW programming. Earlier this year, Hangman defeated Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution in what was, at the time, the most critically-acclaimed AEW Death Match.

Hangman Page: AEW's Mick Foley?

While there is no love lost between these two, Swerve Strickland has respect for Hangman Page.

Speaking to TMZ, Swerve reflected on his Texas Death Match against Hangman, showing respect to Mick Foley in the process.

"The Death Match, I don't look like someone that's a Death Match wrestler or a fan of it, or even partakes in it, but I've done my share," Swerve said. "I actually grew up being a fan of hardcore stuff. Shoutout Mick Foley."

Mick Foley was one of wrestling's hottest stars during the Attitude Era. He wrestled as Cactus Jack on the independent circuit, participating in hardcore bouts on the regular. He toned down the weapons and blood when he got to the WWF, but the death-defying stunts reached a fever pitch. He was thrown off of cages, speared through flaming tables, and subjected to back body drops on thumbtacks.

While Foley's matches were for the fans' entertainment, they were more importantly a way to launch his opponents into superstardom.

"This generation doesn't have a Mick Foley. Mick Foley was that guy in that Attitude Era, doing the right of passage to a lot of stars. He did with it with the Triple Hs, he did it with the Undertakers, he did it with the Austins, he's done it with the Rocks," Swerve continued. "Then, the next generation, the Adam Copelands, the Randy Ortons, Brock Lesnars. You name them, he gave him that right of passage, and I feel like we don't have that anymore. Truth be told, when I made that tweet, I was like, 'Man, who is that guy now?' It might be Hangman Page. It might be."

