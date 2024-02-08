AEW Reveals Three-Way World Title Match for Revolution on Dynamite

AEW Revolution is under a month away, and the card is already starting to come together. Another large piece of the puzzle was revealed during tonight's AEW Dynamite, as the episode started with a number one contender's match to decide who would take on current Champion Samoa Joe at Revolution for the Title. The match was the latest chapter in one of AEW's most brutal rivalries, and the match would ultimately finish in a draw after the time limit had elapsed. Tony Khan then revealed that both Page and Strickland would qualify, and the match at Revolution against Joe would involve all three participants.

To say Joe wasn't happy with this decision is an understatement, but Khan has now made it official. Page and Strickland will both get a shot at the AEW World Championship, though they will have to stop going after each other if they hope to pull the Title from Joe's grasp. For Joe, this means that he doesn't have to be pinned or even in the ring to lose the Title, which isn't sitting well with the Champ.

Samoa Joe knows the deck is stacked against him at #AEWRevolution, but he has a warning for "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/c7Mt9A9aE8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 8, 2024

Page is a former World Champion, but it's been a while since he held the Title. Strickland has yet to have an AEW World Title reign, and with his surging popularity in recent months, this could very well be the time for Strickland to change that. Joe became AEW World Champ at AEW Worlds End after defeating MJF, and there's no way he wants his Title reign to end next month.

In an interview after the announcement, Joe was asked about his reaction. "What's my reaction...oh it's joy and merriment. Excitement and elation. You know I cannot believe I am dealing with this right now. Once again we celebrate mediocrity, this was a draw! None of those men deserve to be in a ring with me," Joe said.

"But instead the powers that be have stacked the deck," Joe said. "You don't want me as your Champion, but it is not your choice! I am Samoa Joe. I am the AEW World Champion, and despite your best efforts, no matter what you do. Come Revolution, I walk out AEW World Champion. And it's only a shame that the two of you will suffer because of it."

Here's the AEW Revolution card so far:

AEW World Championship Three Way Match: Samoa Joe (C) vs Swerve Strickland vs Hangman Page

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Toni Storm (C) vs Deonna Purrazzo

AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (C) vs Roderick Strong

Sting's Retirement Match: String vs TBD

AEW Revolution takes place on Sunday, March 3rd at 8 PM EST on pay-per-view.

Are you excited for Revolution, and what do you think of the card so far? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!