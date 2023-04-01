Report Reveals WWE and Fan Favorite Superstar Haven't Come to Terms on New Deal, Could be Final WrestleMania

As we head into WrestleMania 39, all eyes are on the massive two-day event and the stacked lineup across both nights. Unfortunately, this could end up being one fan-favorite superstar's last WrestleMania if a new deal isn't figured out. PWInsider is reporting that Drew McIntyre and WWE haven't been able to come to terms on a new deal yet, and he is in the final year of that deal. If they can't come to an agreement and McIntyre heads to free agency, this could be his last WrestleMania. The report does state that his deal isn't over "imminently", but he is in the final year.

McIntyre has been locked in a program with Sheamus and Gunther over the past year and briefly would team up with Sheamus as a tag team. They were off to a hot start, but once the Intercontinental Championship was in the picture, that partnership quickly frayed, and now they are in a Triple Threat match scenario to compete for that Title.

McIntyre has been in the Title scene surrounding the Intercontinental Championship for a while, but he hasn't been in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship mix since losing to Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle. He only lost due to the interference of Solo Sikoa, which was also his debut on the main roster after competing in NXT. McIntyre was the crowd favorite and many had hoped he would be the one to dethrone Reigns, but it ultimately didn't happen.

Many have wanted another big Title run from McIntyre, as he held up the company as Champion during much of the pandemic era. It would've been great for him to get a Title win moment in front of fans again, though he looks at his previous WrestleMania loss as not a negative but as growth for his character, and necessary growth at that.

"I honestly think it's important for my character," McIntyre said (h/t Sportskeeda). "Aside from making a main event performer that Brock [Lesnar] did for me the year prior, or cementing a main event performer in Lashley, which I think is very important for the future, I think [it was important] for my character. I overcame a lot this year, there's been a lot of Drew content and it would have been an amazing moment. The fans were responding positively and I didn't know how they were gonna respond. I think [losing] is important for me as a character and I think that's part of my story that I have to keep overcoming all the time.

"I'm not Superman like [John] Cena was a Superman and he'd always overcome all the time but people struggle to relate to Superman, He's from a different planet, he's made of steel and he shoots laser from his eyes," he continued. "I'm more like Batman, like I'm very flawed in many ways and I have to keep overcoming, especially as a larger-than-life good guy."

If McIntyre does leave WWE, it would be an immediate win for another company. McIntyre is a fan favorite and one of WWE's most consistent superstars, always delivering in the ring and on the microphone. If he were to go to AEW, Impact, or New Japan, there would be several dream style matches for him, and those rosters would also greatly benefit from his presence.

H/T WrestlingNews