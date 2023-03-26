WWE WrestleMania 39 How to Watch, Start Time, Card, Date, Location, Betting Odds

WWE's WrestleMania 39 takes place on Saturday and Sunday, April 1-2, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California. The event is headlined by Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes, the winner of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. Reigns initially won the Universal Championship back in August 2020 and has since formed the dominant faction The Bloodline to help protect his reign. He took things one step further by unifying the Universal and WWE Championships at WrestleMania 38 with a win over Brock Lesnar.

But forces seem to be in motion to finally dethrone "The Tribal Chief." Rhodes announced shortly after his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 that his only goal was to win the WWE Championship, a title that has famously eluded the Rhodes family for nearly half a century. Rhodes suffered a torn pectoral in mid-2022 during a feud with Seth Rollins but was able to recover in time to enter at No. 30 in the Royal Rumble back in January. That same event saw Bloodline member Sami Zayn break away from the group and eventually join forces with long-time best friend/rival Kevin Owens. The two will challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania as well.

Other noteworthy matches include Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship, John Cena returning for a United States Championship bout against Austin Theory, Seth Rollins vs. YouTuber Logan Paul and Edge vs. Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell.

2023 WWE WrestleMania 39 Start Time, How to Watch

Both WrestleMania 39 Night One (April 1, 2023) and WrestleMania 39 Night Two (April 2, 2023) will begin at 8 p.m. ET and stream exclusively on Peacock. While not confirmed, WrestleMania typically has a two-hour preshow that will begin at 6 p.m. ET.

2023 WWE WrestleMania 39 Match Card, Betting Odds