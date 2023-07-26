Rey Mysterio Threatens to Beat Dominik Mysterio for the WWE NXT North American Championship

Dominik Mysterio's unlikely NXT North American Championship reign will carry into Sunday's Great American Bash pay-per-view, but "Dirty Dom" might have a bigger problem on his hands if he gets past Mustafa Ali. Rey Mysterio, Dominik's legendary (and estranged) father, discussed Dominik's first singles on The Bump this week and noted he'd be more than willing to take the title away should Dominik get back in the ring with him again. Rey beat Dominik in a match back at WrestleMania 39 in April, but Dominik has since cost Rey two Undisputed WWE Universal Championship matches with Roman Reigns at live events.

"The fact that he's succeeding and becoming his own person, he's already his own person. You don't know how many times I would have loved to call him up and say, 'Congratulations, son, you're really killing it.' But it hurts," Mysterio said. Unfortunately, I can't do it, and that really hurts. I wish things would be different. But as a father, despite our differences. I'm extremely proud of what he's doing and what he's conquering. He just better not step in the ring with me because I will take that North American Title."

Mysterio's title defense against Ali could be the start of what winds up being a banner week for The Judgement Day. The following weekend will feature WWE's SummerSlam 2023 pay-per-view. Finn Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at the show, while Damian Priest is still waiting in the wings with the Money in the Bank contract.

NXT: Great American Bash (2023)



NXT Championship: Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov

NXT Tag Team Championships: Gallus vs. The D'Angelo Family

NXT Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hall

NXT North American Championship: Dominik Mysterio vs. Mustafa Ali

Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport

Gable Steveson vs. Baron Corbin

(Kickoff) Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer, Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz vs. The Meta-Four (Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend)

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Card & Rumored Matches

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat Rules)

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

SmackDown Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre Ricochet vs. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus (Yet to Be Confirmed)



