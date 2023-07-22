WWE's Dominik Mysterio Retains in First NXT Title Defense on SmackDown

Judgement Day's Dominik Mysterio shocked the world when he defeated WWE's Wes Lee to become the new NXT North American Champion. Mysterio and Rhea Ripley then showed up on tonight's WWE SmackDown, but before they could gloat much, Butch showed up and challenged Mysterio to a match for the Title. Mysterio tried to get out of it but then Shawn Michaels showed up and got the match set up, which would be Mysterio's first Title defense. Ripley tried to get involved at one point, but Ridge Holland was able to counter and keep things level. Unfortunately Pretty Deadly would leave an opening for Ripley to interfere once more, and that was too much for Butch to overcome, Dominik Mysterio is still your North American Champion.

Butch and Mysterio locked up but then Mysterio knocked Butch down to the mat. Butch clotheslined Mysterio after some back and forth and then got Mysterio planted so he could go to work on mangling Mysterio's fingers. Butch stomped on Mysterio's hand and then got him locked in for another hold, bending the fingers on his other hand and going for an armbar.

Mysterio got his foot on the bottom rope and when the referee wasn't looking Ripley got a steel chain to Mysteterio. Ridge Holland then ran to the ring and pulled the chain away from Mysterio, which led to a big dropkick from Butch that knocked Mysterio hard to the mat. Then Pretty Deadly came to the ring, with Prince in a wheelchair after his injury last week.

Mysterio had control of the match, kicking Butch in the face. Butch responded with a punch to the head and several kicks to the chest and head before bringing down his knees onto Mysterio's arm. A running kick to the chest followed, and then Butch stood on Mysterio's hand and went to stomp, but Mysterio countered. Mysterio went for another move but Butch reversed with a s suplex and stomped Mysterio's hand. He kicked Mysterio and went for the cover but Butch kicked out.

At this point, Pretty Deadly yelled at Holland and Butch went to help his teammate. Wilson abandoned Prince between Holland and Butch, and then Prince ran with Holland following. Butch went to get back in the ring but Ripley hit Butch in the back of the knee before he could. That allowed Mysterio to slam Butch into the ring post.

Mysterio then rolled Butch over and got the pin and the win, retaining his United States Championship. The reign of Dom Dom in NXT isn't over yet, but we imagine Dominik is going to have no shortage of challengers looking to take back what The Judgement Day stole. Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest all got involved in the match against Wes Lee, and it was Ripley's slamming Lee's head into the Championship itself that led to Dominik pinning Lee.

