WWE's Dominik Mysterio Defending NXT North American Title at Great American Bash

Judgement Day's Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio got things started on tonight's episode of WWE NXT, and as you might expect, it didn't take long for them to stir things up. Ripley bragged about how the Judgement Day is ruling things and then Mysterio said he brought relevance to the family name, but it wasn't long before Wes Lee came out. Lee was furious about how he lost the NXT North American Championship to Mysterio and wanted his rematch, but then Mustafa Ali came out and also had an issue since he was supposed to challenge Lee for it next. We're not sure who the challenger will be yet, but Mysterio said he will defend the Title at the Great American Bash, and then it was revealed to be a Triple Threat match.

Ripley started things off, saying "Just like I constantly say, thee Judgement Day, we run all of the WWE! I mean look at us. Finn Balor, he's going to be the new Heavyweight Champion. Damian Priest is senior Money in the Bank." Then Mysterio added, "And Mami, the greatest Women's World Champion."

That drew a chorus of boos, and Ripley defended Dom Dom. "Dirty Dominik Mysterio is your new NXT North American Champion," Ripley said. All the neckbeards are freaking out, and babies are crying, and the women are screaming!" Then Mysterio added, "And I finally made the Mysterio name relevant!" Ripley defended Dominik's mullet and told the crowd he's not cutting it and then had some words for Lyra, who she will face for the Title later in the night. She called Lyra courageous, but before she could continue Wes Lee came out to the ring, and he was livid.

"Nah, nah nah nah. I'm not taking this anymore," Lee said. "I hate seeing my North American Championship in your hands. For 269 days that Title represented hard work and opportunity. I lived that Title, but that Title also made me a better competitor. I put my heart and soul into that Title, and to lose that Title to you, you best believe I want my rematch." Lee then said, "Now don't get it twisted. I agree with you. We need a new North American Champion. Tonight."

Then they were interrupted by Mustafa Ali, who told Wes he had love and respect for him. "But you dumb dumb, I have no love and no respect. You see you stole that from me. That's what you do. You steal things. You steal catchphrases. You steal your daddy's 619. You steal your other daddy's frog splash. And you stole my opportunity to become the new North American Champion. But last week this clown had to drop the ball," Ali said.

Lee was understandably upset. Ali then calmed him down and said he was just angry, but then he later said it was Lee's fault for taking the match when Ali told him not to. Then Ali and Lee got in each other's face and Dominik said, "I don't care which one of you is at the bash, I'll fight both of you. Wes, I'll break all of your records. Excuse me, Champ coming through."

That led to Ali going to punch Dominik but then he missed and hit Lee, and they started fighting, with Mysterio and Ripley laughing as they walked away. Later after the segment, it was revealed there would be a Triple Threat match at the premium live event between Mysterio, Lee, and Ali.

