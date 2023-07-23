Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Championship Reign Was Once Again Saved By Dominik Mysterio

Roman Reigns defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for the sixth time this year on Saturday night, taking on Rey Mysterio at Arena CDMX in Mexico City. But just like their last title bout at a live event in Cincinnati in June, the match was spoiled by none other than Dominik Mysterio. The match's ending played out in similar fashion to last time with Rey nailing Reigns with his finisher only for his son to run out and pull the referee out of the ring before they could count the pin. The distraction gave Reigns enough time to recover and "The Tribal Chief" took out the luchador legend with a Spear just as Rey was making his way back inside the ring.

Reigns' next title defense will take place at SummerSlam on Aug. 5 at Detroit's Ford Field against Jey. The match will be competed under "Tribal Combat" rule (aka No Disqualification or Count Out) and Reigns' position as "Tribal Chief" will also be up for grabs.

