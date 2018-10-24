Rey Mysterio and The Miz Exchange Words, Fists on SmackDown Live

Rey Mysterio once again returned to WWE SmackDown this week, this time for a sit down interview with The Miz.

Miz hosted Mysterio as part of his Miz-TV segment and used the time to prop himself up against a man he kept portraying as a has-been. He talked about how Mysterio was excited (calling him “the little engine that could) to qualify for the WWE World Cup, but also said that is “so 90s,” referencing the decade where Mysterio originally achieved super-stardom.

Miz mentioned that while Mysterio was on hiatus, he was in WWE becoming the must-see star in WWE. He said that he would prove at Crown Jewel that he is the best in the world these days. He told Mysterio he was sorry to disappoint him with that fact, to which Mysterio responded by saying he was disappointed too because he thought he was booked this week to be a Truth TV.

After Miz threatened to cancel his appearance, Mysterio said he didn’t come back to be on “some dusty talk show,” he came back to compete. Mysterio then challenged Miz to a match right then and there. Miz said that he could assure Mysterio that nobody in attendance wants to see them fight.

As the crowd erupted in cheers, The Miz ambushed him. After a brief series of kicks, Mysterio came back and went for a 619 but Miz escaped. After a commercial break, a match was started between the two of them.

Mysterio won the match with a 619. Corey Graves called it “shocking,” while the other announcers noted that Mysterio is one of the greatest of all time.