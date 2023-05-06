Rey Mysterio Feels "Privileged" and "Honored" That Bad Bunny's Representing WWE's LWO

Last night on WWE SmackDown fans witnessed Bad Bunny arriving with the LWO reinforcements to help out Rey Mysterio after he was outnumbered by Judgement Day, but they got a lot more than that. After Bad Bunny helped clear the ring, Rey held out an LWO shirt towards him, and Bad Bunny was all in, putting the shirt on and representing the Latino World Order as SmackDown came to a close. In a new SmackDown interview, Mysterio was asked about Bad Bunny rocking the LWO shirt and what it mean, and Rey called it an honor and a privilege (H/T Fightful).

"We feel privileged and honored for Bad Bunny to receive the shirt, put it on gracefully, and represent what we represent, the Latinos. It's incredible. I don't think Bad Bunny needed superpowers for tomorrow because he will take Damian Priest down. I know it, I've seen him train. He works hard and he's dedicated. He's been a fan since he's a kid. But if that LWO shirt brings him some type of superpower, it would be incredible, man. The representation is to the fullest right now for all the Latinos," Mysterio said.

Like Backlash, SmackDown took place in Puerto Rico, and the crowd was electric. It was especially thrilling for Mysterio, as it's the first time he's been back in two and a half years. To also represent the LWO in front of a Puerto Rico crowd only made the experience that much more meaningful.

"Oh my god, incredible. Every time I've been to Puerto Rico, I feel like I'm at home. 2001 was my first time visiting this beautiful island, and the crowd was just incredible. I came back maybe three times after that, and now it's been almost two and a half years since I've returned, but it's like I never left. The connection we have here is solid. The fact that, not only is it solid, but what we represent in the LWO, every hard-working Latino around the world, they see that. They feel it, and they're with us 1000%," Mysterio said.

Tonight Zelina Vega will look to bring the LWO Championship gold, as she will take on Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship. When asked about the match-up, Mysterio has all the confidence in the world that Vega can take down Ripley. "I've seen Zelina work before. I've seen how she grinds. I've seen the dedication and the time she puts into this sport. There's no doubt in my mind that she has the material to become SmackDown Women's Champion. I see that happening tomorrow. I'm not a visionary like Seth [Rollins], but I do see the potential within Zelina to beat Rhea Ripley," Mysterio said.

You can find the full card for WWE Backlash below.

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

San Juan Street Fight: Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Zelina Vega

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. IYO SKY

United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (C) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Bloodline (The Usos & Solo Sikoa)

WWE Backlash kicks off on Peacock tonight at 8 PM EST.

