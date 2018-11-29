Ric Flair on Whether or Not Charlotte Flair Has Escaped His Shadow

Charlotte Flair may already be the greatest women’s wrestler in WWE history. However considering her father is Ric Flair, the 32-year-old had an uphill battle to make her own name. But the Nauture Boy thinks that she’s done exactly that.

During an appearance on The Steve Austin Show, Ric Flair discussed his daughter’s career and what it’s like to see her thrive at the top of WWE.

“I’m overwhelmed by it, Steve. Number one, I had no doubt that given the opportunity, which, you know, it all depends on how the ball bounces sometimes… she’d be good at it. But she is to the point now that she is like she was when she was competing in high school and college. She can’t stand not being the best, does that make sense?”

Stone Cold went on to mention that it can be tough for second generation wrestlers to succeed in the business, let alone eclipse what their parents had done in the ring.

“I think she is starting to understand she is making her own name… She went through so much. I wish for anyone that asked me that question or what I think about your son or daughter going into this business, it’s terrible for them. They made life miserable for her, and she wasn’t ready for that. She was ready to be just who she is,” said Flair.

Flair admitted that despite his legendary success, he never possessed he physical gifts that Charlottedoes.

“She’s built her own brand. And I’m not saying this because I am proud of her, but I’m saying it because number one she’s that good. Number two, she’s made herself unique. I wish I could tell you I was the athlete in any time of my life that she is. I wasn’t, and very few people are. She’s got a gift, and she’s found her niche… I mean, right now, she’s driving to some town and she’s thinking about her match tonight. And sometimes I wish she would take it easy and relax,” he said.

“She’s definitely out of my shadow and doing her own thing, and I think everybody recognizes that,” continued Flair. “I mean, to say I was a great wrestler, you know… I was a three-way gimmick. Could I work? Yes, but I didn’t have to do… I don’t know that I could do a moonsault… but now, you’ll go to a show, they’ll have three people doing moonsaults in the same show. But that’s the business, and who am I to say anything?”

Flair went on to discussed the evolution of women’s wrestling as he recalled what it was like when he was in his prime. The tales of mistreatment of women in the old days are in no shortage, and Flair corroborated just how bad thingd were for females in wrestling.

“In the time I started, they were just an attraction, and what’s become public now is they were whooped by Moolah… and then the girls were being underpaid and being treated horribly. It was not a good deal. And of course, nobody said anything back then because you didn’t get involved. They did their thing, but whatever we were doing it was twice as hard on them because they weren’t being paid anywhere near what they were worth,” he said.

In 2018, women are truly leading the charge for WWE. While Charlotte Flair has been exceptional for several years, names like Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey are now genuine co-stars of the company with Flair. All signs point to the women of WWE headlining WrestleMania 35 in what would be a historical moment. Whether or not Flair finds herself in that match she can at least be confident in knowing that she played a pricless part in exhuming women’s wrestling and bringing it to WWE’s brightest stages.

