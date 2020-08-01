Ric Flair on WWE’s Ratings Struggles, Wanting to Work SummerSlam

Ric Flair ranks among the greatest wrestlers of all time and the Nature Boy can never seem to truly get away from the business that made him famous. Recently, Flair made his way to the WWE Performance Center and took part in some Raw tapings. He’s been featured in several documentaries in recent years, including a highly rated ESPN 30 for 30, and there are rumors that a film project is in the works to document his life. But no matter how involved Flair gets in the entertainment industry outside of wrestling, he’s always pulled back to the squared circle.

During an interview this week with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Flair spoke on an abundance of topics. Here are some highlights.

On WWE’s declining television ratings:

“I’ve been watching wrestling for a long time. I don’t pay attention to the competition. So I’m not sure what Raw or the other shows are really up against. I think it’s the whole thing right now. Believe it or not, I do think sitting at home watching, it is fun to watch in front of a large audience. That can affect it. But in terms of the kids working hard, come on. They’re busting their ass. I can’t say enough about that. They are also missing some key players but keep marching on. That’s what successful people do. They don’t make excuses.

“They have that good work ethic that it will come back around. I don’t think anyone is taking it personal. It’s what is going on right now. Vince McMahon, WWE, will bounce back bigger and better a year from now. The pandemic has stopped a lot of things. It has given a different perspective on a lot of things, but it’s not due to their attitudes or level of performance.”

On wanting to be involved at SummerSlam this year:

“The thing with Orton is it’s a real life story. His dad and I have been friends since the ’70s. We probably started around the same time. I watched Randy grow up. I was there the day he came up with Dave [Bautista] in Evolution. I don’t know if I would have that same impact on a lot of people. I certainly would love the opportunity, but I think it would have to be one of those scenarios. I’m trying to get me to manage Randy against [Drew] McIntyre [at SummerSlam]. I don’t know. I haven’t heard back, but it’s not because I’m not trying.”

On working with his future son-in-law, Andrade:

“I think he is one of the top five guys in the business. He is a great kid. I hope they continue to push him and [Angel] Garza. I like Garza a lot. I think Zelina [Vega] does a tremendous job when given the opportunity to talk. She also looks like a million bucks. She knows how to be a heel. Both those kids Angel and Andrade can work. The sky’s the limit for them. It all depends on the direction the company goes in, but they’re really good. They’re solid. You can’t see through their work. Manny [Andrade] is really good. As big as he is, he can do what Rey Mysterio can do. I have a ton of respect for all of them.”

Check out the full interview here for even more with Flair. Would you like to see Flair participate in the SummerSlam match between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton? Let us know in the comments section below!