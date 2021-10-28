Ring of Honor’s Tape Library Is Up For Sale

Ring of Honor dropped a bombshell the other day, revealing they were ceasing operations for a while and releasing their talent from their contracts. They hope to return of Super Card of Honor in April of 2022, but right now it remains to be seen if that will indeed happen. In a new Sports Illustrated article that dives behind the scenes of the company, it is revealed that the ROH tape library is available and will go to the highest bidder, and it’s also of note that the company has been privately trying to sell the library for more than a year.

The ROH library includes the Sinclair-owned archive, which started in 2012 and ran until now, and that does include the All In pay-per-view that served as the pseudo launching pad for AEW. According to the report, the reason why it hasn’t been sold yet is that ROH has been asking for more than the current market value, and while many assumed WWE might end up purchasing it to add to their library, that never came to fruition.

Ring of Honor released a statement announcing they would be taking a hiatus for the first quarter of 2022 to “work internally to reimagine ROH”. They hope to return to live events in April with Super Card of Honor and provide a unique experience for fans, and you can read the full statement below.

“Throughout the pandemic, our top priority was to keep everyone healthy and safe, and despite not producing any live events over 18 months, we were able to keep everyone fully contracted.

We now find ourselves at a time where we need to make changes to our new business operations and are planning a pivot for Ring of Honor, with a new mission and strategy.

The year will culminate with a Final Battle in December, and we will be taking the first quarter of 2022 to work internally to reimagine ROH. ROH has the most dedicated fans in the industry, and we appreciate their loyalty and patience as we reconceptualize ROH.

We anticipate returning to live events in April for the Super Card of Honor with a new fan-focused product and provide a unique experience for wrestling fans.”