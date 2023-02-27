ROH Spoilers From First Round of Tapings (Feb 25-26): Supercard of Honor 2023 Build

Ring of Honor will officially return to weekly programming this Thursday for the first time since the company was purchased by Tony Khan in early 2022. Episodes will air at 7 p.m. EST on the HonorClub streaming service, and tapings for the first round of episodes took place in Orlando on Saturday and Sunday. Below are the noteworthy spoilers from the two days of tapings.

ROH will return to pay-per-view on March 31 with the Supercard of Honor event at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. Last year's Supercard was the first ROH event to be booked by Khan and featured the return of Samoa Joe and a Match of the Year contender between FTR and The Briscoes for the ROH Tag Team Championships.

ROH TV Taping Spoilers (Feb. 25-26, 2023)

Zack Sabre Jr. successfully defends the NJPW World TV Championship against Blake Christian

Wheeler Yuta offers an open challenge for the ROH Pure Championship, which Pro Wrestling Noah's Timothy Thatcher answers. A title match is announced for a future date

Willow Nightengale defeats Lady Frost, then calls out ROH Women's World Champion Athena

Claudio Castagnoli successfully defends the ROH World Championship against AR Fox. He's then confronted by Eddie Kingston, who wants a future championship match

Samoa Joe retains his ROH TV Championship against Tony Deppen, then calls out a future challenge. Mark Briscoe answers the call

Wheeler Yuta beats Timothy Thatcher to retain the Pure Championship. He then cuts a promo on New Japan's LA Dojo, prompting a response from Clark Connors

Eddie Kingston beats Jon Cruz, then cuts a promo on Claudio. The champ responds by saying "A man without honor will never be ROH Champion

Athena defends her Women's Championship against Willow

Claudio defeats Willie Mack in a Proving Ground Match

Eddie Kingston defeats Jeeves Kay and upsets Claudio by throwing Kay into him, causing him to spill his coffee

The Embassy retain their ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships against Dalton Castle & The Boys. AR Fox, Blake Christian and Gran Metalik run out to stop the heels from dishing out a post-match beatdown.

Wheeler Yuta beats Clark Connors to keep the Pure Championship. He then says he won't stop until he gets a match with Katsuyori Shibata

Samoa Joe retains his TV Title against Cheeseburger. Joe attacks CB after the match, then Mark Briscoe chases him away with a steel chair and cuts a send-off promo to the crowd