Tony Khan Confirms Date of First Ring of Honor TV Tapings

Ring of Honor is alive. Shortly after the promotion announced that it would be going on an indefinite hiatus in early 2022, AEW President Tony Khan entered negotiations to purchased the historic wrestling promotion. Pen was put to paper that March, with Khan announcing on AEW Dynamite that he now owned ROH. Since then, ROH has put on three pay-per-views, mostly being headlined by AEW talent. That led to just about all of ROH's championships being held by AEW stars, which gave way for these titles to be defended on AEW programming. While that started strong, fans quickly became frustrated at the amount of ROH content being used on AEW TV, which Khan assured would be dialed back once ROH had a weekly show for itself.

That was confirmed at ROH Final Battle this past December, when Khan announced that ROH's streaming service, HonorClub, would be rebooted to include a weekly show. Chatter on when that show would premiere remains quiet, but Khan recently confirmed that those tapings will begin later this month.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Khan announced that ROH TV tapings will be held on February 25th and 26th in Orlando, Florida. Tickets for the shows will go on sale this Thursday, February 16th. On top of that, Khan teased that he would be giving more details about the tapings tonight on AEW Dynamite "around the Mark Briscoe and Josh Woods match."

There is no word on when the weekly ROH show will air, but Khan did note that it would be "very soon."

It's worth noting that ROH currently is scheduled to hold ROH Supercard of Honor on March 31st during WWE WrestleMania 39 weekend. With Khan planning on shooting ROH content ahead of that show, it's very likely that these tapings will be used to build to Supercard of Honor. Those tapings are taking place over the course of two days, indicating that multiple episodes of ROH TV will be shot. This would leave an early to mid-March premiere date for the weekly show if these tapings are indeed being done to set up the upcoming pay-per-view.

