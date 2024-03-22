WWE's Maryse Mizanin Gives Positive Health Update After Recent Diagnosis and Surgery

A month ago, WWE Superstar Maryse Mizanin, the wife of WWE's Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, announced that she would be undergoing a hysterectomy because there were 11 pre-cancerous tumors found on her ovaries.

"I had been suffering from severe abdominal distention and swelling to the point where I would look 6 months pregnant," she wrote on Instagram. "Lots of GI issues, including sibo, multiple rounds of antibiotics, extreme fatigue and just wasn't feeling like myself! For the past year, my symptoms would come in flare ups and it progressively got worse – it became chronic."

After refusing to give up and countless tests and medications, she finally met with Dr. Thais Aliabadi, a Los Angeles-based OB/GYN, who Mizanin refers to as a "superhero" and someone who truly listened to her. After testing her for endometriosis, it was there they found the tumors known as Serous Borderline Tumors. These tumors are a very rare pre-cancer of the ovaries that Mizanin calls "sneaky and aggressive." Had it of advanced to cancer, the survival rate is less than a year.

Mizanin took to her Instagram to update fans on her health journey Thursday evening, confirming she had a successful surgery and other tests to see if the disease had spread came back negative. She posted a few photos in her hospital gown as well as a heartwarming photo of her with her two daughters, Monroe and Madison.

"As you know, 2 weeks ago I went in to surgery to have my ovaries/uterus/tubes/cervix/omentum removed," Mizanin wrote. "I also had staging (removal) of the lymph nodes in my abdomen to see if the disease had spread. Pathology confirmed that it had not which is amazing news! More amazing news is that I am tumor free! The diagnosis did confirm that I had Primary Peritoneal Serous Borderline Tumors with involvement of ovaries/uterus/tubes! Just to give you an idea of the rarity – 7 cases per million of women in the US per year! The fact that we not only found this but found this at this manageable stage is unbelievable and literally saved my life as this would have most likely been lethal. Next, I will continue to rest following my surgery and then will follow up with specialists at MD Anderson in Houston. I can never say thank you enough to my doctor @drthaisaliabadi and her team! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!!!! I'm overwhelmed by the amount of support I'm getting from family, friends and fans all over the world! To all my women, please keep being your own advocate and trust yourself always!"

