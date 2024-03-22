Seth Rollins Hits Big Milestone as WWE World Heavyweight Champion

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has hit a new milestone in his title reign.

Rollins first became World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions last May. He defeated AJ Styles in the finals of the tournament to crown the inaugural champion for the new title. Over the past 10 months, Rollins has stepped up as a champion that the roster desperately needed as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns who is on a historic run of his own, only defends the championship a few times a year. Rollins, on the other hand, has defended it on every single PLE that has taken place since he won it -- Money in the Bank, SummerSlam, Payback, Fastlane, and Crown Jewel.

Rollins last defended the title on WWE Raw in January when he faced Jinder Mahal. Unfortunately, Rollins would suffer a grade 2 tear on his MCL and a partially torn medial meniscus during the match. At Elimination Chamber on the Grayson Waller Effect, he revealed that he was close to being cleared to return to the ring, keeping his promise of making it to WrestleMania. In his entire WWE career, he has never technically main evented a WrestleMania. Rollins returned to the ring at the beginning of March, teaming with Cody Rhodes against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at WWE Live Events on back-to-back nights. Though he was not able to wrestle, it didn't keep him off television because he was still able to hold a microphone and deliver promos to keep his storylines going.

The title reign is also historic for another reason, as it is Rollins' longest non-combined WWE title reign in his over decade long run with the WWE. He passed his now second-longest reign of 221 days which ended after a serious knee injury forced him to vacate the title in 2015. At that time, he tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus, halting all of his momentum as the future of WWE. With less than two weeks until WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, Rollins will walk into the event against the men's Elimination Chamber winner Drew McIntyre at just over at likely 316 days, which would be night two of WrestleMania. Rollins will headline night one alongside Rhodes against The Bloodline's Reigns and The Rock.

Do you think Rollins will walk out of WrestleMania still the champion or do you think it's time for Drew McIntyre to finally get the title win in front of a crowd? Let us know in the comments!