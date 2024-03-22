WWE Resurrecting The Slammy Awards For WWE WrestleMania 40 Weekend

WWE continues to supersize WWE WrestleMania 40 weekend. The festivities unofficially kick off on Monday, April 1st with WWE Monday Night Raw, the final episode of the red brand's show before the Showcase of the Immortals. As the week progresses, WWE launches WWE World at WrestleMania, a five-day fan event that will feature everything from panels with WWE superstars to a live taping of The Pat McAfee Show. That Friday, WWE will put on a double-header with WWE SmackDown and the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. From there, WWE WrestleMania 40 goes down, but there will still be big events in and around it.

WWE Brings Back The Slammys For WrestleMania Weekend

(Photo: WWE)

The Slammy Awards are returning.

As announced in a press release, WWE will host The Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards on Sunday, April 7th from the WWE World at WrestleMania fan event. The award show will air on WWE's social platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, and TikTok. WWE backstage correspondent Cathy Kelley and former WWE Champion Big E will host the ceremony. Fans can cast their votes for The Slammys on WWE.com/Slammys soon. Voting will be open until Wednesday, March 27th.

This is the first time that WWE is producing The Slammys since 2020. The show first debuted in 1986 and was held on and off again. The Slammys didn't become an annual event until 2008. That year saw the beginning of an eight-year run for The Slammys, airing as a special episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. Award categories included Superstar of the Year, Match of the Year, Tag Team of the Year, Breakout Star of the Year, Rivalry of the Year, Surprise Return of the Year, "This is Awesome" Moment of the Year, and more.

The Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards go down on Sunday, April 7th.

WWE WrestleMania 40 Card