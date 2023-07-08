Roman Reigns Crowns Jey Uso WWE's New Tribal Chief on SmackDown, but Sikoa Could Be the Real Threat

WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden began with The Usos hitting the ring, who are coming off of a huge victory at Money in the Bank over Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. That led to the announcement of a Tribal Court for Reigns, and that is what kicked off tonight's show. It was a rollercoaster of emotions, twists, and turns, as at one point Reigns said he was done and crowned Jey Uso the new Tribal Chief. He would even kneel down to acknowledge him, but that led to a swerve and a low blow, and then chaos broke out. There was another twist teased though, as at one point Solo Sikoa saw the Lei of the Chiefs lying on the ground, and would pick it up and hold it for a while, never really giving it to Reigns. He just might be the person Reigns needs to worry about most.

When The Usos got the ring, Jimmy started things by saying "They said he couldn't be beat. They said he's unbeatable. And guess what happened at Money in the Bank baby! Jey then said "He got beat!" "One, two, three." They started to celebrate a bit more but were interrupted by Paul Heyman, who had Sikoa by his side. After Heyman talked for a bit The Usos told him to shut up, and Heyman told them there was only one person who could tell him to shut up.

That's when Sikoa put his hand over the microphone and took it, much to Heyman's surprise. Sikoa threw the microphone out of the ring and then waited, which was soon followed by Reigns' entrance. The crowd was chanting "you suck" as Reigns took the microphone and asked for acknowledgment. Then they chanted "you got pinned", but he wasn't deterred. "Yeah, you right, I got pinned. But last time I checked I'm still the Tribal Chief, so let me get this right,. You two hear it? They're not talking to you," Reigns said. "Lord knows you ain't the Tribal Chief." Then they started chanting Uso.

"And whether you believe it or not, you ain't the Tribal Chief either (to Jey), yet. So, I'm having trouble understanding why I'm here tonight," Reigns said. "If the Tribal Chief didn't call for Tribal Court, then this isn't official. This isn't legitimate. Why are you wasting my time huh? Tell me who has the authority to call me out here and put me on trial. Is it you? Is it you?"

Jimmy then said "No no no, Roman not this time. What you're going to do is manipulate this." Then Exhibit A came up on the video screen, showing Reigns yelling at Jimmy and telling him to apologize. This was also when Reigns shoved Jimmy. Then we see footage of him further lighting Jimmy up before we see Roman losing his cool. They then play footage of Heyman being fired and being punched. Reigns then mistook Jimmy for Jey, and then we see footage of Reigns yelling at Sikoa and his initial doubts in the enforcer.

We then see Reigns get in Jey's face and cut The Usos off from their opening introduction. Back to the ring, Reigns takes a minute to collect his thoughts. The crowd then chants "You f***** up" as the chants get bleeped. Reigns says "No I didn't. No I didn't." The chants then say 'Yeah you did', and Reigns said "That's not who I am. That's not who I am. That's who I was forced to be," Reigns said. "You think I wanted to lower myself? You think I wanted to do all that? I did it for you, and I did it for you, and you." The crowd started chanting "hors***", and Reigns responded again.

"I was a WrestleMania main event long before The Bloodline. I didn't need The Bloodline, The Bloodline needed me. I put myself in unfortunate situations for you, and you, and the entire bloodline, and the representation of our family. And this is what I get? You put footage together of my worst moments," Reigns said. "My family's watching. My daughters watching and not understanding who I am because of you. I take on the weight of the world and everybody's family and I lift them all up. You think I needed more responsibility? I have 5 children in my household, you think I needed to take on yours too?"

"When they told me the vision and what was to come, they didn't tell me this was going to happen. I don't need this in my life. I don't need money anymore. I don't need power. I don't need this," Reigns said. "Right about now umbrella service sounds really nice to me. This what you want huh? This is what this is all about. I don't want it. I don't need it. I'm done. I'm done. I'm done with all of it. I don't want it anymore. You want it, it's yours. I'm done."

The crowd started singing Hey hey hey, goodbye, and then Reigns took off his lei and held it in front of Jey. Reigns kept talking and put it around Jey's neck. Then he knelt down in front of Jey, but then he gave Jey a huge low blow. Jimmy then attacked Reigns and stomped him in the corner, and Sikoa hesitated but eventually pushed Jimmy away. Then Sikoa saw the lei, but before he could pick it up Jimmy charged at him. Sikoa gave him a Samoan Spike and then picked up the lei and held it. The crowd chanted put it on, and Reigns asked for it back but then Jey jumped in and attacked Reigns.

Sikoa then hit Jey with a slam, and Reigns then hit Jimmy with a Superman Punch. Solo then picked up the top of the announce table as Reigns attacked Jimmy. Jey then jumped in but Sikoa clubbed him and tied Jey up in the ropes. Reigns picked up his Title and hit Jimmy in the head with it. Then he slammed it against Jimmy's head as Sikoa kept Jey at bay. Reigns slammed Jimmy into the steel steps and then hit Jimmy with the steel steps. Reigns wasn't done though, and he slammed the steps against Jimmy once more before flashing the One sign. Jey got free and attacked Reigns, but Sikoa was on him, hitting him with a Samoan Spike onto the steps.

Sikoa threw Jey over the table into the chairs, and Reigns yelled finish him at Sikoa. Sikoa had Jimmy on top of the table and Reigns threw a chair on top of Jey. Reigns kept WWE officials away as Sikoa got up on the barricade. Sikoa hit the splash and smashed Jimmy, shattering the table.

