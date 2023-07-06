Roman Reigns' TikTok Account Has Apparently Been Banned and WWE Fans Have No Idea Why

WWE's Tribal Chief still rules over SmackDown as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but at the moment he does not have the same hold over TikTok. That's because if you head to Reigns' TikTok account at the moment, you won't actually find the content that was posted there, as it says Account Banned at the bottom of the page. It also says the account Roman Reigns is no longer available, and if you try and find it now it's actually a bit difficult to track down. Thankfully screenshots (courtesy of Wrestling News) show the banned status, but WWE fans are all rather puzzled as to why the account was banned in the first place.

Reigns' account had 1.3 million followers and 7.3 million likes, an impressive following for the Tribal Chief. As for why the account was banned, it's still unclear. It could be a random enforcement of TikTok's guidelines about simulated violence, as other wrestling accounts have been banned in the past. Not many major WWE superstars have been though, so perhaps we'll see Reigns back on the platform soon.

Roman Reigns is now banned from TikTok. pic.twitter.com/iqPYbTJHB2 — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) July 6, 2023

Reigns hasn't had the best luck over the past two weeks, as The Bloodline is more fractured than its ever been. Jey and Jimmy Uso turned on Reigns and then knocked him out with superkicks, leading up to a Bloodline Civil War match between The Usos and the team of Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

At several points, it looked as if Reigns and Sikoa would pull out the win, but it was The Usos who emerged victorious, and Jey was the first person to pin Reigns in over 3 and a half years. Now Reigns will be on Trial during this week's SmackDown, and for the first time in a long time, his grasp on WWE is not concrete. In a recent interview on the Pat McAfee show, Paul Heyman revealed who Reigns' greatest challenger is, and at the time he wasn't mentioning Jey Uso.

"That's really Roman's greatest challenge in life is topping himself. The Roman Reigns of tomorrow has to be better than the Roman Reigns of today, and the Roman Reigns two days from now needs to be better than the Roman Reigns tomorrow. So the only true 'challenger' to Roman Reigns is himself, that he has to be constantly better; he can never truly peak because once he peaks, that's it, we've reached the apex, it's time to go do something else. But in challenging himself to be greater tomorrow than he is today ... then we are constantly evolving and 'The Tribal Chief' gets better and better,'" Heyman said (h/t Wrestling Inc.).

Ironically he was also asked about The Usos splitting from the Bloodline, which they have gone on to do. At the time though, Heyman wasn't very worried. "Listen, this is growing pains," Heyman said. "The Usos are now experiencing the same growing pains that they did when they were children and they always were second to Roman Reigns. Whether it be on the football field or the house, who got the better food for the better nutrition to build the better body, or who could just whoop who's ass in the backyard."

"It was always The Tribal Chief who remained dominant over the twins. And it did take two twins to put one Tribal Chief down. I love the twins. I love Jey and Jimmy. And I hope that they will display the same greatness that they did as the greatest tag team champions of all time when they take their beatings from Roman Reigns and Solo at Money in the Bank on July 1 in London. And I'm very proud of them for being willing to take those beatings," Heyman said.