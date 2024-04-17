Roman Reigns Filming New Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen Movie During WWE Hiatus

The Tribal Chief's four-year run at the top of WWE has ended. Roman Reigns was defeated by Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40, concluding his historic Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign at 1,316 days. Reigns has since vanished from WWE programming, not showing face on either WWE Monday Night Raw or WWE SmackDown. His presence is still felt, as Solo Sikoa and new Bloodline recruit Tama Tonga continue to do the bidding "by order of the Tribal Chief," but Reigns himself is not present on the broadcast and there is no word on when he will be back.

Roman Reigns Joins Aziz Ansari's Good Fortune

The Head of the Table's sabbatical has stopped in Hollywood.

Taking to her Snapchat Story, actress Keke Palmer shared a photo of Roman Reigns on a film set. Reigns is seen sitting on a throne, surrounded by women, money, and gold bars.

The film in question is Good Fortune, the feature film directorial debut of comedian Aziz Ansari that also stars Ansari himself, Palmer, Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen. Good Fortune follows Gabriel (Reeves), a "literal guardian angel" for Ansari's character who is tasked with taking on odd jobs for Jeff (Rogen), a rich man. Reigns's role remains unknown.

Principal photography on Good Fortune was initially anticipated to begin in May 2023 but was put on hold during the writers' strike. Filming would officially begin in January 2024, as Palmer shared that news on social media. It's unclear as to if Palmer's April post represents Reigns's first day on set or if he secretly filmed scenes earlier this year.

Good Fortune represents Reigns's fourth feature film role. He portrayed himself in two WWE studios projects before landing a small role in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, starring alongside cousin Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Reigns went on to appear in Netflix's The Wrong Missy and lent his vocal talents to Paramount+'s Rumble.

"We think there's a path for him there. We think there are opportunities for him [in Hollywood]," WWE President Nick Khan said in a 2023 interview. "There's a lot of conversations going on. We fully support that, but Roman is staying in with us as well. If it happens, and we think that it has a good shot of it happening, we're excited for him."

Good Fortune is currently without a release date.