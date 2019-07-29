Watch: Dwayne Johnson Shares Hilarious Story of Roman Reigns Knocking out a Cameraman on Hobbs & Shaw Set

Roman Reigns will make his Hollywood debut this week when Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw hits theaters on Friday. And while the former WWE Champion has stated in numerous interviews how much he loved working on the film alongside his cousin Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the film’s shooting did have a few hiccups.

Johnson posted a video from an interview to his Instagram page on Sunday describing a moment where Reigns accidentally knocked out one of the cameramen on the set of the film during a club-throwing scene.

“We are rehearsing this scene, and it’s a big scene where both of us are supposed to take our clubs over our heads and throw [them],” Johnson explained. “[They said] ‘Ok guys, lot of people around, no need to throw the club. Got it Joe [Roman]?’ He said, ‘Got it, brother. No need to throw the club.’

“I pretend to throw my club and I hear ‘Oh my god!’ I turn around, the f—ing cameraman is knocked out. I find out, Joe is like ‘Whoom!’ with the club, nails the cameraman, ‘Bang!’” Johnson continued.

“The one guy that you don’t hit,” Reigns added.

“But everyone just looks at me,” Johnson said. “He felt so bad.”

“I haven’t stopped apologizing,” Reigns interjected. “…He is a champ. He took it, he bounced right back up. He was not mad at me, we hugged it out. But I still feel terrible.”

In an interview with ComicBook.com back in early July, Reigns described what it was like getting to work alongside Johnson as Mateo Hobbs.

“I’m sure, you know, just about everybody who meets him gets star struck and he has that name and that lure where it’s larger than life, biggest super star on Earth, biggest actor on Earth. But when you around him he’s very personable, he’s very humble. He doesn’t come off as this mega super star, wealthy rich guy that can fight anywhere he wants at anytime. He comes off very human like.

“… He’s motivating and inspiring. Along with myself and the others, we all have goals and we’re always reaching for more. He’s on a level that I would like to get to one day and have the opportunities to do some of the things he’s done done on the business side. But he doesn’t carry himself like that. He doesn’t carry himself like he wants … he caries himself like a hometown guy that knows everybody and he’s very easy to talk to. It was really cool to see him in his element and still just kinda the same guy that he was before.”