Roman Reigns Comments On New Movie, Recovering For Return To WWE

It’s been three months since Roman Reigns was forced to walk away from WWE due to a battle with leukemia.

The former champion’s absence has been felt in a major way, with the RAW brand struggling to find their way until recently while also suffering some of the worst television ratings in the history of the show. Even Reigns’ most vicious critics would have to admit that the show took a bit of a nose dive the minute he left.

For his part, Reigns has remained upbeat and in good spirits despite his challenging situation. In the few public appearances he has made since leaving WWE, he’s looked healthy and upbeat.

Following a recent spotting on the island of Kauai in Hawaii, it was revealed that Reigns has been taking part in filming an upcoming movie for the Fast and Furious franchise with his cousin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Reigns joined Instagram and posted an update on his health as well as some insight into his feelings on the upcoming film.

Family Healing! I cannot thank my family, friends and my new FAST & FURIOUS FAMILY enough for all the love and support I have received while on this exciting HOBBS & SHAW project. The time I’ve spent with my cousin on this wonderful island has truly been a healing grace. I am grateful to the @wwe @therock@universalpictures and everyone on the set of HOBBS & SHAW, for allowing me to be a part of this franchise. All of your outreach and support has been a blessing and it’s only pushed me to get back in the ring as soon as possible. But until then…I’m excited for this movie to premiere this summer, our culture and mana in this film is strong! 📸: @hhgarcia41

It’s great to see Reigns still taking part in the entertainment world during this time of adversity and we know we speak for all of the wrestling world when we say that we can’t wait to see him back in the WWE.