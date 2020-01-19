Roman Reigns Pokes Fun at Goldberg’s Headbutting Pre-Match Ritual

Over the weekend a post started floating around on social media that showed when Roman Reigns punches the ground as part of his entrance, he hits his hand on a small black pad on the entrance ramp (which the television cameras usually don’t show). One fan decided to ask Reigns about the need for the pad in a since-deleted tweet, and Reigns responded by poking fun a Bill Goldberg’s old pre-match ritual of headbutting doors before leaving the locker room.

“Nothing to explain Nick,” Reigns wrote. “It’s a little piece of pad. So I don’t break my hand on steel grate. I gota perform like 48 weeks a year man. So that would be stupid. It would be like,🤔 head butting a door before my match level of stupid. Anyway, have a good day Nick.”

Goldberg’s headbutting has gotten him in a bit of trouble in the past, like back in 2017 when he rammed his head against a door before going out to cut a promo about the Royal Rumble and wound up with a gash on his forehead that kept bleeding throughout.

Goldberg responded to Reigns’ post, though rather than tease some type of match in the future he made it about the football rivalry between their two alma maters, Georgia and Georgia Tech.

1 of those “C’mon man” ESPN moments. I’ll stick with my old school ways ….seems to of worked 99% of the time. We all have bad days. I tend to tap into an entirely different level of intensity. Doesn’t work for everyone. Kinda like the difference between #UGA & GeorgieTech. 🤣 https://t.co/MpixoWjgDU — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) January 18, 2020

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion hasn’t appeared on WWE television since he squashed Dolph Ziggler back at SummerSlam, though there’s always a chance WWE could bring him out for another match at WrestleMania 36.

Reigns will be pulling double-duty next Sunday at the Royal Rumble event, competing in both the Men’s Rumble match and a Falls Count Anywhere bout with Baron Corbin.